Bombshell internal docs reveal the extent of Team Biden's political miscalculations

New leaked documents from former President Joe Biden's campaign reveal the true extent of political malpractice that took place behind closed doors in response to his rapid mental decline.

The bombshell memo shows Biden's closest advisers pressuring the aging president to hold an early summer debate with then-candidate Donald Trump last year "before many Americans would already be voting," which some have described as "the worst political advice" that could have been offered. The memo also encouraged an early debate so that Biden could "set the terms of debate to best work for [him]" and reach the “widest audience possible."

This memo is the latest development from the overarching narrative surrounding Biden's mental decline.

The memo also capitalizes and bolds every reference made to Biden, presumably to avoid any confusion for the reader. The document was circulated just 73 days before Biden's now-infamous performance on June 27, 2024.

“By holding the first debate in the spring, YOU will be able to reach the widest audience possible before we are deep in the summer months with the conventions, Olympics, and family vacations taking precedence,” the memo reads.

“In addition, the earlier YOU are able to debate the better, so that the American people can see YOU standing next to Trump and showing the strength of YOUR leadership, compared to Trump’s weakness and chaos."

As Byron York put it, this memo contained "the worst political advice in the history of the world."

Democrats, however, are largely silent about the memo, as they have been about Biden's health for the entirety of his presidency and campaign.

Although the memo shows officials initially encouraging Biden to participate in two debates, the former president withdrew from the campaign and nominated Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him before he was able to face off with Trump in a second debate.

This memo is the latest development in the broader inside story of Biden's mental decline. Although it was obvious to critics and onlookers that the former president had been rapidly aging, Biden's allies in politics and the media repeatedly defended his overall health.

The mainstream narrative quickly shifted when pundits and politicos admitted that they were wrong to defend Biden's performance. This document is just the latest addition to the mounting evidence of political malpractice that took place during Biden's presidency and campaign. The leaked memo is set to be published in the upcoming book "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America," written by reporters Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf.

The book also details that multiple aides in the White House weren't at all in favor of any debate between Biden and Trump, and it's clear why. As Politico noted, Biden simply "melted down" during his debate performance, with "his basic faculties failing him" and with "his re-election hopes essentially torched inside 15 minutes."

