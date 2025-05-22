Veteran journalist gets hammered for continuing to deny Biden's decline despite damning new reports

A veteran journalist is getting mocked and ridiculed on social media after he continued to suggest that former President Joe Biden had not suffered mental deterioration at the end of his presidency.

The debate over Biden's mental diminishment was sparked by a new book from Jake Tapper documenting statements from close advisers and staffers who watched his decline firsthand.

'The poisoned mind of a biased status chasing cretin.'

John Harwood registered his skepticism against those reports on social media in a sarcastic missive.

"Oddly, the declining 81-year-old managed to win major climate, infrastructure, and chip investments, rally allies to defend Ukraine, and hand his successor the world's strongest post-pandemic economy," wrote the 68-year-old.

'Was it because, as the Original Sin authors write, 'Biden on a day-in, day-out basis could certainly make decisions and assert wisdom and act as President'?" he added, referring to Tapper's book co-written with Alex Thompson.

Many on social media lambasted Harwood for the bizarre claim.

"The best example of the absolute corruption behind legacy media. The poisoned mind of a biased status chasing cretin," responded Greg Gutfeld.

"You’re completely missing the point. He was likely not a relevant participant in the process," replied former DHS official Jonathan Fahey.

"I really hope he's getting paid well for this self-debasement and isn't just doing it for the exposure," joked Noam Blum.

"This is all you need to know about John Harwood. He sounds like a Soviet hack," said another critic.

"You forgot to mention very high inflation, supply chain shortages, 21 million illegals that taxpayers had to pay for, an embarrassing & disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, war in Ukraine due to incompetence, graft & corruption … almost an endless list of failures and bad policies," read another post.

Tapper has not escaped scrutiny over the book, however. Many on the right have harangued him for his part in berating Biden critics at the behest of the White House before Biden dropped out of his re-election campaign.

In a brutal interview with Megyn Kelly, Tapper faced up to much of the criticism and admitted that he fell short.

"I feel humility about my coverage," said Tapper. "It's not like I was asking him his favorite movie or his favorite color. We were talking about Putin. We were talking about other issues of national importance. But yeah, of course, I've said I look back on my coverage with humility. And I wish — I did cover the issues of age and mental acuity, but I wish I had covered them much more."

Harwood worked for CNN as White House correspondent until 2022, was the editor at large for CNBC, and was a contributor at the New York Times.

