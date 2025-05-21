Megyn Kelly forces Jake Tapper to face brutal facts about his complicity in Biden health debacle

Megyn Kelly made Jake Tapper answer for his own complicity in hiding former President Joe Biden's mental decline after the CNN anchor tried to cash in on the controversy with a book.

Tapper is on a media publicity campaign to sell his book about the Biden White House covering up the health problems of the former president, but many have pointed out that Tapper vehemently defended the Biden team when they faced criticism.

'You didn't follow up on the fact that he was falling up the stairs, that he was losing his train of thought regularly, that he was slurring, that he was incomprehensible, that he was getting lost on the White House lawn.'

Kelly forced Tapper to face the music when he visited her for an interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show," alongside his co-author, Alex Thompson.

"Jake, the criticism has been that you're complaining about a cover-up of Joe Biden's mental acuity that failed, that the right-wing pundits saw, the right wing in general saw, that independent media all saw and reported on. And that was no mystery, even to left-wing and so-called mainstream reporters who were not fooled, but chose willful blindness instead of honest reporting. And that you were part of it. How do you respond?"

"It's a tough and fair question," Tapper responded.

"I would say that Alex and I, after Election Day [2020], interviewed more than 200 people, 200, mostly Democratic insiders, and almost all of these interviews were after the election. And they justified to themselves what they had done, in terms of misrepresenting how the president was, not just to me and Alex and other reporters, but also just to each other, and to the world and to Democrats in the Cabinet, et cetera, by saying there is this existential threat of Donald Trump and only Joe Biden could beat Donald Trump, and that justified everything in their minds," he added.

"After that existential threat was over, because the election was over and Donald Trump won, they were, we found, remarkably willing to talk to us either off the record or on background," he said, "or, in some cases, on the record about what they saw."

Kelly especially grilled Tapper on an interview in which he berated Lara Trump over her accusations against Biden. He relented and admitted that he had been wrong.

"Look, knowing what I know now, obviously, I feel tremendous humility about my coverage," Tapper said. "That Lara Trump interview, for example, she saw something that I did not see at the time, 100%. And I own that. I did ask Joe Biden to be transparent about his health records in an interview in 2020."

"But then he wasn't," Kelly interjected.

"No, he wasn't transparent at all," Tapper said.

Kelly pressed him about the lack of questions about Biden's state during several Tapper interviews.

"You didn't ask him about it. You didn't follow up on the fact that he was falling up the stairs, that he was losing his train of thought regularly, that he was slurring, that he was incomprehensible, that he was getting lost on the White House lawn. You sat right across from him, and you asked none of that."

Image Source: The Megyn Kelly Show YouTube screenshot, used with permission

Kelly kept pushing against Tapper, and he admitted to making mistakes.

"There is a way of pressing a man like that, on the actual infirmities, to bring it home, to him and to the audience, and you didn't do it."

"That's correct. I didn't," Tapper said. "And like I said, I feel humility about my coverage. It's not like I was asking him his favorite movie or his favorite color. We were talking about Putin. We were talking about other issues of national importance. But yeah, of course, I've said I look back on my coverage with humility. And I wish — I did cover the issues of age and mental acuity, but I wish I had covered them much more."

He went on to say that he apologized personally to Lara Trump.

"Her comments have aged well. My comments have aged poorly. And I own that," Tapper added.

