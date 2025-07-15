NBC News is getting annihilated on social media over absurd defense of Biden autopen scandal

NBC News tried to hit back at Republicans with a bizarre gotcha that was completely rejected and ridiculed by many on social media.

The article published on Tuesday meant to show the hypocrisy of those on the right criticizing former President Joe Biden's administration for using an autopen to sign important documents that may not have been properly approved by the former president.

'This isn’t journalism; this is a shameless effort to launder Democrat talking points.'

The article pointed out that Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, had used a digital signature on his own official letters about the autopen.

NBC News was roundly excoriated by many online for the failed gotcha.

"This might be the single dumbest thing written in 2025 — and that’s saying something in a very competitive field. The fact that thousands of people liked [it] is a bleak sign of where we’re headed," replied author Hans Mahncke.

"I'm trying to understand why this was written, other than to push Democrat propaganda and avoid covering the investigation into Biden's decline. Is the argument," asked Mollie Hemingway, "that Comer doesn't know he's sending these letters/subpoenas he talks about all the time?"

"The fact that NBC News doesn’t know that this is an apples-to-oranges comparison is a HUGE problem. This isn’t journalism; this is a shameless effort to launder Democrat talking points," responded GOP communications expert Steve Guest.

"If you cannot differentiate between a Congressman using Adobe to send a digital letter and unelected bureaucrats usurping the Constitutionally enshrined pardon power from the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, you should not be Doing Journalism," replied Tiana Doescher of the Washington Examiner.

"The issue isn't whether a digital signature is sufficient. The issue is whether the pardon power was exercised by the only person with that power. Stop being stupid," read one popular response.

"Needed this laugh today," joked commentator Guy Benson.

President Donald Trump has called the autopen scandal “one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history.” Biden has denied wrongdoing and called the accusations "ridiculous and false."

