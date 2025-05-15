Illegal alien teen in blue state avoids jail time despite killing woman in car crash

A prosecutor's office is facing outrage after agreeing to a plea deal with only probation and community service for an unlicensed teenage illegal alien who killed a woman in a car accident.

The 15-year-old was driving a car with other underage people in it when he barreled into a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Kaitlyn Weaver in Aurora in July, according to Colorado police. The teenager was driving about 90 miles per hour when he hit Weaver, who was taken off of life support two day later.

'Immigration and the criminal justice system and all these things landed together one day in Aurora, and now I sit here today without a daughter.'

John Weaver, the victim's father, said the Arapahoe District Attorney's Office initially told him they would seek the maximum sentence for the underage suspect.

"The DA's office said this would be a 'no plea deal' case, so they were not going to offer anything, any concession," he said.

Unfortunately, the district attorney's office has changed hands since that time, and the new regime accepted a plea deal with just two years of probation instead.

"Why the change? If he had taken a firearm and recklessly just shot it and killed someone, this would be a different case. They would be pushing it completely differently," Weaver said. "There's no deterrence."

He is also angered that there is no financial restitution because his daughter's medical bills added up to about $1 million. Weaver says the Jeep the teenager drove was uninsured, and the teen's mother said he took it without permission, so she's off the hook as well.

RELATED: Illegal immigrant woman convicted of running over two girls will not be deported

nojustice/Getty Images

"She didn't even see him coming," he said of the car crash. "That's how fast he was going. She was effectively killed instantly."

Weaver said the teenager is applying for asylum, after his mother decided against sending him back to Colombia. The teen is also bound by the deal to go to school and not break any more laws.

Arapahoe County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Brackley said that the new administration was not directly involved in the plea deal and that the judge upheld the deal after hearing from the family. He explained that "the impact on the victims and the community" is considered in every plea deal, as well as the "goals of sentencing, including deterrence, rehabilitating the offender, treating similarly situated offenders equitably, and holding each offender accountable."

Weaver said the system is broken.

"Immigration and the criminal justice system and all these things landed together one day in Aurora, and now I sit here today without a daughter," he added.

Scenes from the crime can be viewed on the news video from KCNC-TV on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!