Rep. Cory Mills to appear in court following bombshell accusations from Miss United States

A court document obtained by Blaze News reveals that a final hearing date has been set, ordering the appearance of Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) in a petition for injunction for protection against dating violence filed by the reigning Miss United States, Lindsey Langston. The hearing is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the Columbia County Courthouse in Lake City, Florida.

Blaze News reported on August 5, 2025, that Ms. Langston alleged that she was the victim of revenge-porn threats by Mills following the breakup of their three-year relationship in February of this year.

'I can send him a few videos of you as well.'

The original court hearing in this case was held via Zoom video conference on August 18, but was cut short at the request of Langston’s counsel, Bobi J. Frank, who explained to the court that they could not possibly present their case for a restraining order against Mills in the “17 minutes” of time allotted.

In that initial hearing, Florida Circuit Judge Fred Koberlein Jr. responded by asking both Frank and Mills’ attorney how much time they each would need to present their arguments and witnesses. Both parties asked for 45 minutes each. The judge then instructed the parties to present to the court mutually agreed-upon dates — at the earliest possible time — for a final hearing.

Tom Williamson/CQ-Roll Call Inc./Getty Images

The basis for Langston’s petition stems from a series of text messages she allegedly received from the congressman, in which he threatened to send photos and videos of the two having sex during their relationship to any current or future romantic partner Langston might have.

In one such text message shared with Blaze News, Mills threatened Langston, “I can send him a few videos of you as well,” and said, “Oh, I still have them.”

In other messages, Mills seemed to also threaten violence against any potential Langston suitors, saying, “[You] may want to tell every guy you date that if we run into each other at any point. Strap up cowboy.”

Langston made an effort to fully understand the intentions conveyed by Mills’ texts, asking, “So I can be with you, be alone, or be scared that you’ll hurt whoever is in my life in the future?” Mills replied, “Take it how you want,” one screenshot revealed.

Langston shared with Blaze News her concerns about these threatening text messages. “Am I gonna wake up one day to videos of us having sex on social media?” she wondered. “Because I know he has them, and he's put it in writing.”

On July 14, Langston filed a report with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office about Mills’ alleged threats of releasing revenge porn against her. She then spoke with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement a week later.

Sexual extortion, under Florida statute, is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, 15 years of probation, and a $10,000 fine.

