Virginia students suspended for objecting to trans male in locker room

Earlier this year, Loudoun County Public Schools suspended two boys who attend Stone Bridge High School because of their interactions with a female student who chooses to use the boys’ locker room, as she identifies as male.

The school launched a Title IX investigation into the male students after they were recorded on video asking why there was a girl in the boys’ locker room. The girl was the one recording, which is a violation of district policy.

Nevertheless, the boys were determined to be responsible for sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination.

A third boy was also initially singled out by the male-identifying girl, but because he’s Muslim, he was let off for having a “religious objection,” despite the other two boys being Christian.

“This is just shocking, shocking behavior from a school system that’s supposed to be looking out for students as opposed to driving this liberal left agenda,” Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in an interview on “The John Fredericks Show.”

“So the Muslim gets the religious objection,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments, disturbed. “The Christians, or I don’t know, just boys who feel uncomfortable and are allowed to feel uncomfortable, they don’t get a pass.”

“I do believe that there will be the full force, the full weight of Donald Trump’s presidency leveled against this school, and rightfully so,” she continues, adding, “but, I mean, it’s crazy that this is happening in 2025, even to boys.”

