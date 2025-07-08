America's largest teachers' union declares war on the Trump administration, will use kids as foot soldiers

Thousands of teachers gathered in Portland, Oregon, July 3-6 for the annual convention of the National Education Association.

Becky Pringle, the Democratic NEA president who reportedly made over $500,000 while fighting to keep schools closed at kids' expense between September 2020 and August 2021, made abundantly clear in her keynote address on July 3 that America's largest teachers' union is little more than a radical political entity. She indicated that now, more than ever, the union seeks to undermine the American people's democratically elected president, his government, and those state governments that would dare depoliticize the classroom, spare children from leftist propaganda, dismantle DEI, and uphold parental rights.

"Our country is depending on us, on this community, to lead the way from dogmatism back to decency," Pringle said in her speech, which she mainly shouted at her audience.

Although the NEA resolutions passed at the convention were apparently kept private this year, Corey DeAngelis, a senior fellow at the American Culture Project and a visiting fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, obtained a copy. The resolutions, referred to as business items, reveal precisely how the radical union intends to wield its power in the coming months.

"It looks like a declaration of war on the Trump administration," DeAngelis told Blaze News.

'You really can't make this stuff up.'

"We already knew that the NEA was basically an arm of the Democrat Party based on their campaign contributions. Nearly all of their political funding is funneled to Democrats' campaign coffers every single election cycle, and we knew that the NEA supported Kamala Harris in the presidential election," DeAngelis continued. "But these resolutions take it up a notch."

According to the images of the documents obtained by DeAngelis and corroborated in a report in Education Week, one of the business items adopted at the convention obligates the NEA to "defend against Trump's embrace of fascism by using the term facism [sic] in NEA materials to correctly characterize Donald Trump's program and actions."

The NEA indicated that the price tag on this initiative is an "additional $3,500."

"You really can't make this stuff up," DeAngelis said. "You have the nation's largest teachers' union, in their attempt to call the president a 'fascist,' misspell the word. It's another bit of free advertising for school choice and homeschooling."

Another business item adopted at the convention, according to the documents provided by DeAngelis, commits the union to using "existing media channels to oppose any move to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education as an illegal, anti-democratic, and racist attempt to destroy public education and privatize it in the interest of the billionaires."

"I don't know how in the world they can say getting rid of the Department of Education, which has failed at every academic metric for low-income and minority kids, is somehow racist," DeAngelis told Blaze News. "If anything, keeping that department around has more roots in racism than anything since it has failed to close achievement gaps and to get black kids, in particular, at proficiency levels in reading and math."

'They're trying to subvert the will of parents.'

The documents provided by DeAngelis indicate that the NEA, which equated states' rights with Jim Crow, also adopted a business item to support "affiliates in states where legislative bodies have taken or are taking actions that silence educators, restrict collective bargaining, remove fair dismissal protections, or other actions that negatively affect public education, educators, and potential voter suppression laws that seek to undermine public education."

According to the language of this business item, which singles out Arkansas and South Carolina as states in "extreme need," the support could take various forms, including lobbying, providing legal assistance, and "mobilizing retired and current NEA members."

The teachers' union appears keen to continue turning American students against their government, in part by championing student protests against both law enforcement and Trump's policies.

"NEA opposes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) kidnapping of student leaders and supports students' right to organize against ICE raids and deportations," says business item 63, among those apparently adopted at the convention. "We will protect our students' right to free speech and defend their right to dissent and organize against Trump's policies, including attacks against LGBTQ+ students, and against racism."

Such efforts might have to wait a year, as the NEA indicated that "this item cannot be accomplished with current staff and resources under the 2025-26 Modified Strategic Plan and Budget."

In addition to supporting student uprisings, the documents provided by DeAngelis indicate the NEA adopted another resolution declaring its support for mass movements against the government, including the "No Kings" protests and the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in Los Angeles.

When asked about the relevance of the NEA's agenda to parents, DeAngelis said, "These resolutions are your wake-up call to homeschool your kids," and reiterated, "It's free advertising for school choice."

"Would you want these lunatics at the National Education Association like Becky Pringle teaching your kids? Do you want them to help you raise your children? Do you want them to push back against everything you're trying to do in the household?" said DeAngelis. "They're trying to subvert the will of parents."

DeAngelis underscored that teachers' unions don't regard schools as a place for kids to read, write, and learn math but rather as the means "to control the minds of other people's children" and "churn out more Democrat foot soldiers to push their progressive worldview on the rest of the country."

"We must use our power to take action that leads, action that liberates, action that lasts," Pringle said in her speech, adding that the NEA is going to "educate, communicate, organize, mobilize, litigate, legislate, elect."

Blaze News has reached out to the NEA for comment and to confirm the authenticity of the provided documents.

