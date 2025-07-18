What Pedro Pascal’s stardom reveals about Hollywood — and its war on real men

Over the past several months, Hollywood has been pushing Pedro Pascal as its next big thing.

Since being cast in Marvel Studio’s next multimillion-dollar franchise-launching film, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," Pascal has been inescapable. From his heavily publicized appearance at the Cannes film festival to mainstream media cover stories fawning over the actor, he’s playing America’s golden boy.

The single, middle-aged star’s harmless schtick is a massive threat to masculinity.

At 50 years old, Pascal has built a unique cult of personality around himself.

In a recent Vanity Fair article, he is described by internet fans as “Daddy or Zaddy, meaning he’s a handsome, stylish older man they can imagine dominating them in a way they would not object to.” The article goes out of its way to make Pascal seem nonthreatening, often referring to him as “weird” and “sensitive,” describing how he was bullied in middle school for his artistic interests.

Pascal has tried to earn woke points for himself in Hollywood by being the stereotype of a social justice warrior. He has made his Latino heritage a huge part of his identity. In interviews, Pascal has expressed his desire for more “blind casting,” a term associated with increasing diversity quotas and changing the races, genders, and sexualities of pre-established characters.

Pascal is also no stranger to the LGBT movement.

He played the bisexual character Prince Oberyn Martell on the hit series “Game Of Thrones.” Additionally, he supported his sibling, Lux Pascal, when he came out as a transgender woman. When asked about his own sexual identity, Pascal has remained intentionally silent.

This allows fans of all genders and sexualities to be part of his target audience. His use of “gay slang,” language that is heavily influenced by LGBT culture, has also teased fans into thinking he may not be heterosexual.

Much of Pascal’s success has come from his roles in major franchises, like “Star Wars” and “Gladiator.” He’s nearly impossible to avoid, with rumors constantly circling about where he might appear next. After Disney announced it would be rebooting the “Indiana Jones” franchise, fans speculated that Pascal might be cast to play the titular role.

Brands can’t get enough of him and are anxious to include him in every upcoming project. But the single, middle-aged star’s harmless schtick is a massive threat to masculinity.

In the past, the biggest male stars were men like Harrison Ford, Cary Grant, and Sean Connery. They were defined by their strength, their suits, and their occasional ability to make women swoon.

Pascal, on the other hand, is known for his androgynous fashion choices, including when he wore thigh-high boots and short shorts to the Met Gala. He is also known for opposing traditional, brawny male archetypes, as other celebrities like Dakota Johnson have described him as a “soft boy.”

Pascal has given up his masculinity for the sake of Hollywood’s praise. He’s not the only star to have done this, with other male actors like Ryan Reynolds playing into similar tropes to gain attention. They aren’t just playing the humorous, eccentric male leads anymore. Rather, they’re going out of their way to stifle their male attributes in order to please liberals.

Men’s mental health has become a huge issue in America.

Currently, men account for nearly 80% of all suicides in the United States. Among racial and ethnic groups, young white men have one of the highest rates of suicide in the U.S., and they account for nearly 70% of all suicide deaths in the country.

There are many factors that increase the risk of suicide, and mental health is a complicated topic. However, for all of Hollywood’s talk about equity and inclusion, it has gone out of its way to make masculinity look unattractive.

Young white men are constantly called racists, oppressors, or misogynists. Feminists have turned man-hating into a trend, as women increasingly post TikToks that make fun of their husbands and boyfriends. Other women have even joined the “Why I Would Never Date a White Guy” trend, giving superficial reasons for why they are ruling out young, white males from their dating pool.

Pascal has done everything possible to distance himself from the “oppressive male” label that leftists use to destroy men. His constant focus on his own racial identity and aligning himself with LGBT activism are ways for him to atone for his masculinity.

Worse, his plays at androgyny suggest that he is trying to subvert normal male expectations entirely.

Hollywood loves Pascal, and it's doing everything it can to make that painfully obvious. Hollywood's desire for him to be the film industry’s heartthrob reveals that they are finished with traditionally masculine actors. Even once-powerful figures like Robert De Niro and Will Smith have allowed themselves to be susceptible to the film industry’s calls. They have bent their knees to woke agendas, sacrificing their stoicism in the process.

Young white men in America are at risk. They deserve to have good leaders. While that starts in households, classrooms, churches, and their communities, they also come from the culture. Celebrities shouldn’t be afraid to hide their masculinity, but they should showcase what makes it great.

We don’t need any more “Zaddys,” we need men of virtue.