Rashida Tlaib flips out when asked to condemn 'Death to America' chants by anti-Israel protesters in her district

Socialist Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan melted down when a Fox Business reporter asked her to condemn constituents in her district who chanted "Death to America!" during a protest against Israel.

The chants were documented at a rally in Dearborn, Michigan, by protesters on International Al-Quds Day. At least one activist speaker condemned the U.S. for its support of Israel while it wages war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

"It’s not just Genocide Joe that has to go. It is the entire system that has to go," said Tarek Bazzi at the rally. "Any system that would allow such atrocities and such devilry to happen, and would support it – such a system does not deserve to exist on God’s Earth."



"You're Islamophobic."

On Wednesday, Tlaib was confronted by reporter Hillary Vaughn of Fox Business as she walked with an aide in a building at the U.S. Capitol.

“I don’t talk to Fox News!” the congresswoman yelled at Vaughn repeatedly.

"Do you condemn people who chant 'Death to America'?" Vaughn asked.

"Using racist tropes against my community is what Fox News is about, and I don't talk to Fox News!" she added.

"You guys know exactly what you do," she continued as she walked into a separate elevator. "And I know you're Islamophobic. But you guys gotta deal with it your own self, you're not gonna use me!"

Enemies of Israel have pressured Democrats and President Joe Biden to end support for Israel's war on Hamas after the terror group attacked the Jewish state and slaughtered 1,139 people. The heinous attack on Oct. 7 included the deaths of 36 children and the kidnapping of about 250 Israeli hostages by the terror group.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have even harassed other Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, for not condemning Israel enough for their liking.

Just after the attack in October, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll found that Americans overwhelmingly support Israel by 84% to only 16% who said they supported Hamas. Among younger Americans, however, a small majority of 51% said that the Palestinian grievances against Israel justified the terror attack.

International Al-Quds Day coincides with the last day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.



Here's the video of Tlaib's meltdown:

