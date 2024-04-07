Genocide Joe has to go: Pro-Palestine supporters chant 'Death to America!' in Michigan, demand 'entire' US system be eliminated

Pro-Palestine supporters chanted "Death to America!" and called for the elimination of the "entire" U.S. system during a rally in Dearborn, Michigan. The anti-Israel also demanded that President Joe Biden be ousted while declaring the United States is "one of the rottenest countries that has ever existed on this Earth."

On Friday, a pro-Palestinian rally was held on International Al-Quds Day rally in Dearborn. The rally featured speaker Tarek Bazzi – a Michigan-based activist associated with the Hadi Institute.

Bazzi argued that pro-Palestine protests not only need to be anti-Israel, but also anti-American because it is "the United States government that provides the funds for all of the atrocities" in Gaza.

"Imam Khomeini, who declared the International Al-Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shouts upon the head of America," Bazzi declared.

Protestors at the rally then chanted: "Death to America!"

Bazzi then quoted Malcolm X from a rally in 1964, "We live in one of the rottenest countries that has ever existed on this Earth."

The Muslim speaker then took aim at President Biden and the American system.

"It’s not just Genocide Joe that has to go. It is the entire system that has to go," Bazzi proclaimed. "Any system that would allow such atrocities and such devilry to happen, and would support it – such a system does not deserve to exist on God’s Earth."

Bazzi then attacked "these fools" who ask if "Israel has a right to exist."

"The chant 'Death to Israel!' has become the most logical chant shouted across the world today," he claimed.



Demonstrators began chanting: "Death to Israel!"

Michigan-based Iman Usama Abdulghani commented that Israel is an "evil settler colonialist project" and a "cancer."

He said that the "people of conscious" recognize that "Israel is ISIS, they are Nazis, they are fascists, they are racists."

Protesters were then heard chanting "Free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea."

The "From the river to the sea" phrase calls for the establishment of a Palestine state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, while completely eliminating the state of Israel.

In February, Michigan Democrats turned against their own party's leader and urged voters to go against Biden during the state's primary over the Israel-Hamas war.

While in Dearborn, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) stumped for a progressive group vehemently against "Biden’s funding war and genocide in Gaza."

The pro-Palestine organization is so committed to opposing U.S. aid to Israel that it even hints at enabling former President Donald Trump to win the key state of Michigan in the 2024 presidential election.

