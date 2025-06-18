The US is now 'one of the worst countries' because of Trump's actions, says Ilhan Omar

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota launched into a histrionic tirade against the U.S. and pointed to President Donald Trump's order to send military troops into Los Angeles, California, as the reason why it is no longer a beacon of hope.

Omar made the comments while being interviewed on "Democracy Now!" from the U.S. Capitol. The interview was published on Friday.

'Can you imagine that image that is going to be coming out of our country? I mean, I grew up in a dictatorship, and I don't even remember ever witnessing anything like that.'

"We are in the midst of the creation of a police state where you have masked, armed men who are in plain clothes that are snatching people off the streets, unwilling to identify themselves. You have the military being deployed in our streets. My God, this is America. You have states' rights being disregarded, so you know, a constitutional crisis that's being created in front of our eyes!" Omar ranted.

"And the same week where we have a president who has deployed the military, who are trained to kill our enemies — not Americans, but our enemies — are in our streets!" she added.

Photo by BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

She went on to excoriate the president for the military parade Saturday in Washington, D.C., on the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

"Can you imagine that image that is going to be coming out of our country? I mean, I grew up in a dictatorship, and I don't even remember ever witnessing anything like that," Omar said.

"To have a democracy, a beacon of hope for the world, to now be turned into one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets without any regard to people's constitutional rights," she added, "while our president is spending millions of dollars propping himself up like a failed dictator with a military parade, it is really shocking, and it should be a wake-up call for all Americans."

The president is in a legal battle with California and its Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom over whether he was acting constitutionally when he ordered troops into Los Angeles without the cooperation of local state officials. Critics accuse the president of wanting to militarize the streets, but his defenders say the attacks on federal agents justify a federal troop response.

The full interview with "Democracy Now!" can be viewed on its YouTube channel.

