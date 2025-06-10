Judge DENIES Newsom emergency request to halt Trump order for military in Los Angeles

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom was dealt a judicial defeat after he requested an emergency motion to halt President Donald Trump's order to use the military to oppose the Los Angeles riots.

Newsom named the president, the Defense secretary, and the Department of Defense as defendants in the request, and a judge allowed the defendants 24 hours to file a response to the request.

'Defendants intend to use unlawfully federalized National Guard troops and Marines to accompany federal immigration enforcement officers on raids.'

United States District Judge Charles Breyer temporarily allowed the order to the National Guard to continue until Thursday, when the motion would be reconsidered after the defendants answered and the plaintiffs also responded.

Newsom had accused the president of trying to "militarize" Los Angeles. He asked the judge to halt the order within two hours of his filing.

“Defendants intend to use unlawfully federalized National Guard troops and Marines to accompany federal immigration enforcement officers on raids throughout Los Angeles," the lawsuit claimed. “They must be stopped, immediately.”

The Trump administration filed a statement calling the request "legally meritless."

The lawsuit said that the troops were not meant to secure federal buildings, as Trump has claimed.

“Specifically, these activities ― scheduled to begin today, June 10, 2025 ― will include ‘holding a secure perimeter in communities around areas where immigration enforcement activities would take place, and securing routes over public streets where immigration enforcement officers would travel,'" the lawsuit continued.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The lawsuit claimed that the plan by the administration was meant to be replicated across the country.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta accused the president of acting unlawfully.

“The President is looking for any pretense to place military forces on American streets to intimidate and quiet those who disagree with him. It’s not just immoral — It’s illegal and dangerous,” said Bonta. “Local law enforcement, not the military, enforce the law within our borders."

Judge Breyer is the brother of the former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and was appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1997.

