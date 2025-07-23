Russiagate unraveled: Glenn Beck recaps scandal in light of smoking gun documents

Following the declassification of over 100 pages of documents related to the Russiagate scandal, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard made the bombshell claim that Barack Obama, his administration, and Hillary Clinton’s campaign engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” and sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.

“This is one of the biggest stories of all time in America,” Glenn Beck says.

These documents, he says, are the “smoking gun” we’ve long needed to get to the bottom of Russiagate. On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn unpacks the scandal from beginning to end and explains what must happen next.

Beginning

On September 12, 2016, in a secure briefing room, a document from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence under President Barack Obama was “circulated quietly” among his intelligence team. The memo stated: “Foreign adversaries do not have and will probably not obtain the capabilities to successfully execute widespread and undetected cyberattacks on election systems.”

In other words, Russia was not a threat to the election’s outcome.

But when thousands of private DNC emails were leaked by hackers, the Clinton campaign and the media blamed Russia, despite the NSA’s “low confidence” in that claim. As Hillary Clinton’s campaign began “hemorrhaging,” Glenn Beck notes, “inside of John Brennan's CIA and James Comey's FBI, the chatter grew that Moscow was coming for our democracy.”

Then on October 7, 2016, the DNI and DHS “jointly state that Russia is directing cyberattacks,” contradicting internal memos from the same week that showed key agencies still had serious doubts about Russia’s involvement.

Middle

After Donald Trump’s victory, panic took hold of the White House.

“A meeting is called on December 9, 2016, in the situation room. Everyone is there — Clapper, Brennan, Susan Rice, McCabe, Kerry, and President Obama,” Glenn says, noting that this meeting is on record. “Instructions are issued to scrap the post-election briefing that had reaffirmed [there was] no Russian interference at all and have the intelligence community rewrite a new draft.”

Thanks to the newly declassified documents, now “we have in the DNI's own handwriting that a new assessment on Russia's influence [had] been ordered per [President Obama’s] request.”

Then in January 2017, “just days before Trump is inaugurated, a new briefing from the intelligence community” is released, claiming “Russia did influence the election.”

“No smoking gun, no new evidence — just a new tone,” Glenn says. “That change, now backed by Brennan and Clapper, echoed by Obama, was enough to justify a two-year, multimillion-dollar investigation into Trump and Russia.”

Dubbed Crossfire Hurricane, the investigation into Russia’s potential role in Trump’s victory used the Steele dossier, a report funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign with phony claims about Trump’s ties to Russia, to justify spying on Trump associates like Carter Page and George Papadopoulos, which was done illegally via altered documents submitted to a FISA court to obtain surveillance warrants.

“As for accountability, it never came,” Glenn says.

End

Last Friday, Tulsi Gabbard declassified hundreds of documents, supporting what many of us strongly suspected: “A president, along with others, [conspired] to take down a presidency, working together in coordination and using the press to push it all out,” Glenn says.

Gabbard also claimed that both special counsel Robert Mueller and special counsel John Durham “chose not to follow the evidence.”

“The whole machine, from the press to the prosecutors, geared not towards justice, but protection of the narrative, and at the center of that narrative, Gabbard says, is Barack Obama himself. He didn't just know. He orchestrated the shift from ‘no cyber-manipulation’ to ‘the Russians stole the election,’” Glenn says.

“You have to understand — they not only doctored [the intelligence] ... they presented it as truth; they weaponized it. They then colluded with the media, and they did a psychological operation on you, the American public, to get you to believe it,” he explains.

Now that the case has been sent to the Department of Justice, potential indictments lie in the hands of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“And if there are no indictments, it’s going to be trouble,” Glenn says.

Why?

Because Russiagate “is no longer a conspiracy theory,” he says. “The documents are real, they’re out, the voices are named, the signatures are in ink, and the line runs not through Moscow but through Langley.”

“The American people have to trust in the integrity of our democratic republic. Accountability is essential,” he adds.

To hear more of Glenn’s analysis, watch the episode above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.