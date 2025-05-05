Congress quietly pulls bill criminalizing anti-Israeli boycotts following GOP backlash

The House pulled a controversial bill that would criminalize anti-Israel boycotts from the votes schedule this week after several Republicans publicly criticized the bill for violating the First Amendment.

The bill, known as the IGO Anti-Boycott Act, would penalize Americans who participate in anti-Israeli boycotts if they are "imposed by" international organizations or governments like the United Nations or the European Union. The resolution, which was spearheaded by Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York, would fine Americans who violated the bill up to $1 million and could impose prison time of up to 20 years.

'It was a ridiculous bill that our leadership should have never scheduled for a vote.'

The bill was originally set for a vote on Monday but was quietly removed from the votes schedule after Republican lawmakers and conservative voices spoke out against it, arguing that it was a slippery slope.

"H.R. 867, up for a vote tomorrow, aims to curb antisemitism but threatens First Amendment rights," Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida said Sunday before the bill was removed from the schedule. "Americans have the right to boycott, and penalizing this risks free speech. I reject and vehemently condemn antisemitism but I cannot violate the first amendment."

"It is my job to defend American’s rights to buy or boycott whomever they choose without the government harshly fining them or imprisoning them," Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Sunday. "But what I don’t understand is why we are voting on a bill on behalf of other countries and not the President’s executive orders that are FOR OUR COUNTRY???"

Prominent conservatives like Charlie Kirk also came out against the bill, arguing that the legislation would foster more prejudice rather than reduce it.

"Bills like this only create more antisemitism, and play into growing narratives that Israel is running the US government," Kirk said in a post Sunday. "In America you are allowed to hold differing views. You are allowed to disagree and protest. We've allowed far too many people who hate America move here from abroad, but the right to speak freely is the birthright of all Americans. This bill should not pass. Any Republican that votes for this bill will expose themselves. We will be watching very closely."

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who has previously criticized and voted against similar resolutions, cheered the decision to remove the bill from the schedule Sunday night.

"Thank you for your vocal opposition on this platform," Massie said. "It was a ridiculous bill that our leadership should have never scheduled for a vote."