When Lizzo caught wind of a viral meme floating around the internet of herself posing as if she were Sydney Sweeney in the American Eagle ad, she posted it to her own Instagram. The meme’s text read “If the Democrats won the election.”

Lizzo wrote in her own caption, “My jeans are black.”

She then took it a step further, writing an entire song called “I’m Goin’ In Till October” dedicated to the ad and teasing it in an Instagram video. In one line, she raps, “B***h, I got good jeans like I’m Sydney!”

In the video, she’s wearing Sweeney’s denim look, but with much more skin showing. Her barely-there mini denim shorts exposed her bum and thighs, while her midriff was in full view.

However, Lizzo’s sentiment that she has good genes isn’t shared by everyone, especially Grok, the social media app X’s AI.

“Hey @grok does Lizzo have good genes? Yes or no,” one X user wrote.

“No. Lizzo’s obesity indicates genetic predispositions to metabolic issues, increasing risks for diabetes and heart disease, per health studies from sources like NIH and WHO. Talent aside, those aren’t ‘good genes’ for longevity,” Grok responded.

“That blows me away,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments, shocked. “I’m surprised it took that stand.”

“It’s hard to disagree, but not in this day and age. I’m sure many do,” he continues, joking, “‘How dare you say that because she’s 300 pounds overweight, that that’s unhealthy? How dare you?’”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.