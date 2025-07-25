George Santos bids a 'fabulous' farewell, surrenders for prison sentence

Former Republican Rep. George Santos of New York faced a highly publicized fall from grace, and the dramatic saga may be coming to a close.

Santos will be surrendering to serve his maximum sentence of 87 months in prison Friday after he pled guilty to charges of federal wire fraud and identity theft. In the midst of his legal debacle, Santos also became the sixth member of Congress ever to be expelled from the House back in December 2023.

'To my critics: Thanks for the free press.'

"Well, darlings… The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed," Santos wrote in his farewell post. "From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news what a ride it’s been!

"Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried… most days," Santos added. "To my supporters: You made this wild political cabaret worth it. To my critics: Thanks for the free press."

RELATED: 'A badge of honor': George Santos prepares for expulsion from Congress, claims colleagues have drunken sex with lobbyists

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

"I may be leaving the stage (for now), but trust me legends never truly exit," Santos said. "Forever fabulously yours, George."

Santos was launched into the spotlight for his flamboyant personality and unpredictable political displays, whether he was claiming he had "Jew-ish" heritage or if he was rushing around the halls of Congress with a mystery baby.

However, his tendency to embellish eventually caught up to him after he was accused of making various inconsistent claims about his education, professional experience, and finances. He was also accused of making fake donations and a fake nonprofit as well as wire fraud after he spent the donations on luxury items, rent, and Botox.

RELATED: The REAL reason George Santos was expelled from Congress: UPDATED

Cheney Orr/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Santos admitted wrongdoing, but argued that his sentence was unusually harsh, saying many of his former colleagues in Congress would also be in prison if the law was applied evenly.

"Just put it this way," Santos said in an interview with Tucker Carlson. "No one is going to prison for what I'm going to prison for. Because if they were, we wouldn't have half of Congress right now. And that's on both sides."

Santos made similar accusations about his former congressional colleagues in the Blaze Originals documentary "Bought and Paid For," which you can view below.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!