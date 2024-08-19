© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
The REAL reason George Santos was expelled from Congress: UPDATED
August 19, 2024
Editor's note: Since the publication of this piece, George Santos as pled guilty to the crimes of which he was accused. He is yet to be sentenced. You can read more about his guilty plea here: "George Santos pleads guilty to 23 felony charges, faces up to 7 years in prison: 'I'm taking responsibility'"
Original article below.
Google George Santos and you’ll find a surplus of headlines citing fraud and campaign finance violations, among other accusations. The list of federal felony charges the expelled congressman faces is as follows:
- one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States
- two counts of wire fraud
- two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission
- two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC
- two counts of aggravated identity theft
- one count of access device fraud
- seven counts of wire fraud
- three counts of money laundering
- one count of theft of public funds
- two counts of making materially false statements to the United States House of Representatives
That’s 23 total charges that Santos will answer to in court next month.
According to Santos, however, the only reason he’s been hit with a slew of felonies is because he’s exposed the insidious corruption in Congress.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
“I went from being a member of Congress (previously a private equity professional) to becoming a professional s**t poster on social media, and let me tell you something ... nobody's willing to say that Congress inside trades. Nobody's willing to sit here and tell you Dan Crenshaw is a dirty insider trader,” he tells James Poulos, pointing to the Blaze Originals documentary “Bought and Paid For” released earlier this year that explains how congressmen and women get filthy rich despite their moderate salaries.
Santos says he does it because “the American people deserve to know the scumbags that are in Congress today.”
However, he believes that his boldness is why he’s been ousted and charged with a litany of offenses.
He points to Texas Democrat Sen. Henry Cuellar as proof.
“His indictment says he's been taking bribes from a Mexican bank and the country of Azerbaijan for the last ten years, which means he's been corrupt since the day he got here. I think that's far more than the BS they try to pin on me,” says Santos, and yet despite his crimes, Cuellar is considered “an honorable member with great relationships and accomplishments.”
To hear Santos spill the tea on his least favorite members of Congress, like Eric Swalwell's intimate relations with a Chinese spy, watch the episode above.
Want more from James Poulos?
To enjoy more of James' visionary commentary on politics, tech, ideas, and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.