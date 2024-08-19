The REAL reason George Santos was expelled from Congress: UPDATED

Editor's note: Since the publication of this piece, George Santos as pled guilty to the crimes of which he was accused. He is yet to be sentenced. You can read more about his guilty plea here: "George Santos pleads guilty to 23 felony charges, faces up to 7 years in prison: 'I'm taking responsibility'"



Original article below.



Google George Santos and you’ll find a surplus of headlines citing fraud and campaign finance violations, among other accusations. The list of federal felony charges the expelled congressman faces is as follows:

one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States

two counts of wire fraud

two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission

two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC

two counts of aggravated identity theft

one count of access device fraud

seven counts of wire fraud

three counts of money laundering

one count of theft of public funds

two counts of making materially false statements to the United States House of Representatives

That’s 23 total charges that Santos will answer to in court next month.

According to Santos, however, the only reason he’s been hit with a slew of felonies is because he’s exposed the insidious corruption in Congress.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“I went from being a member of Congress (previously a private equity professional) to becoming a professional s**t poster on social media, and let me tell you something ... nobody's willing to say that Congress inside trades. Nobody's willing to sit here and tell you Dan Crenshaw is a dirty insider trader,” he tells James Poulos, pointing to the Blaze Originals documentary “Bought and Paid For” released earlier this year that explains how congressmen and women get filthy rich despite their moderate salaries.

Santos says he does it because “the American people deserve to know the scumbags that are in Congress today.”

However, he believes that his boldness is why he’s been ousted and charged with a litany of offenses.

He points to Texas Democrat Sen. Henry Cuellar as proof.

“His indictment says he's been taking bribes from a Mexican bank and the country of Azerbaijan for the last ten years, which means he's been corrupt since the day he got here. I think that's far more than the BS they try to pin on me,” says Santos, and yet despite his crimes, Cuellar is considered “an honorable member with great relationships and accomplishments.”

To hear Santos spill the tea on his least favorite members of Congress, like Eric Swalwell's intimate relations with a Chinese spy, watch the episode above.

