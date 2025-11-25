New York Times is getting absolutely hammered online for sympathetic article about criminal illegal alien

As the debate over immigration continues, the New York Times tried to put a sympathetic light on an illegal alien who committed identity theft and instead radicalized many on the right.

The article contrasts the lives of Romeo Perez-Bravo from Guatemala and Dan Kluver, the man whose identification records were stolen to secure employment for Perez-Bravo in the Midwest.

'The disgusting New York Times writes this story ... as if they are BOTH victims.'

Kluver was forced to pay thousands of dollars to resolve the tax debts that had been racked up by Perez-Bravo under his credentials.

The Times portrays the identify theft as an unfortunate feature of the employment system and frames it as a "survival tactic" of illegal immigrants.

His case was one version of a problem that's been spreading across the country for years. The government estimates that as many as one million undocumented workers are using fraudulent or stolen Social Security numbers — a survival tactic used to pass background checks and get jobs. The numbers are skimmed from data breaches, sold in black markets online for as little as $150, or handed out in border towns by human smugglers. Many numbers connect back to US citizen children, dead people, or Puerto Ricans whose numbers circulate easily across the mainland.

The article was immediately assailed by many online, and the Department of Homeland Security responded by setting the record straight about the extent of the criminal convictions against Perez-Bravo.

"The violent criminal illegal alien who stole Daniel Kulver’s identity is Guatemalan National Romeo Perez Bravo," replied DHS Assistant Sec. Tricia McLaughlin.

She added that he had a rap sheet including convictions for terroristic threats and assault and four convictions for driving under the influence.

"He reentered the U.S. a third time after being removed, which is a felony," she added. "Behind every stolen Social Security number is a real American: mothers, fathers, students, and workers facing devastating financial, personal and legal fallout."

He was also involved in a traffic accident that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old grandfather, according to the Times.

The Times, meanwhile, is getting decimated.

"An illegal alien was using the stolen identity of an American citizen — and the disgusting New York Times writes this story ... as if they are BOTH victims," replied political consultant Steve Cortes.

"This is just a completely infuriating story," responded Ohio state Rep. Josh Williams (R). "When you see Democrats fight back against mass deportations to the extent they have, think about men like Daniel Kluver, who have had their shot at the American Dream turned upside down because of the left's desire to protect illegals over Americans."

"One selfish man destroyed another man's life, killed a grandpa, and sent a young girl to the hospital. It's incredible to see how hard you strain to varnish over this ugly story," read another response.

"The worst part of this article is how the @nytimes tries to paint a sympathetic story about the illegal alien. He was involved in a fatal crash and handed over the identity of the American whose name he’d stolen. The actual victim of the ID theft ended up getting sued for it," replied the account for the Project for Immigration Reform.

