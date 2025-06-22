JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images
Trump announces 'successful attack' by the US on three sites in Iran
June 21, 2025
The announcement was made on Truth Social and shared by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
On Saturday evening, after Blaze News' Rebeka Zeljko reported that a press lid was called for the day at the White House, President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that the United States had carried out a "successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran." The president's post was shared by Secretary of State Marco Rubio via a post on X.
Earlier in the day, there were multiple reports that B-2 bombers had left their base in Missouri. The destination was not known. It was speculated to be Diego Garcia, where the U.S. Air Force keeps bombers, or Iran. While many speculated that they were going to Iran, a Fox News report said that the bomber mobilization was a distraction.
Trump identified the nuclear sites hit as "Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan." He further declared that "all planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow."
In breaking news from Fox News, Sean Hannity said he had spoken to the president, and he confirmed that "the United States just completely obliterated Iran’s top-secret Fordow nuclear facility with six huge bunker-buster bombs.”
He went on to add that other targets were struck with Tomahawk missiles launched by U.S. submarines located 400 miles away.
As the news of the attacks starts to make its way across the world, many analysts are starting to ask, "What's next?"
Glenn Beck's head writer and researcher, Jason Buttrill, a former intelligence analyst for the Department of Defense, wrote in a post on X, "It’s happened. We now wait to see where this goes. Will there be attacks on U.S. forces in the ME? Will we get more involved in the main assault? Will Iran activate cells in the U.S.? Do they still have the command and control to do so? Lots of questions."
This is a developing story and has been updated.
