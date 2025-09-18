Exclusive: GOP slams Democrat spending plan as 'stale leftovers' riddled with radical left-wing policies

The Republican Study Committee is taking aim at House Democrats for proposing a last-minute funding plan chock-full of "radical left-wing" policy proposals.

House Republicans are set to pass a clean continuing resolution Friday to keep the lights on through November 21 ahead of the September 30 funding deadline. The GOP proposal includes minimal anomalies with the exception of increased security funds in light of Charlie Kirk's horrific assassination.

'Democrats are recklessly threatening a shutdown unless we bend the knee.'

Despite this, Democrats have taken it upon themselves to propose their own funding bill, which RSC Chairman August Pfluger (R-Texas) called "stale leftovers" from former President Joe Biden's administration.

"The Democrats' continuing resolution proposal is nothing more than stale leftovers from the Biden-Harris administration that nobody wanted the first time around, and microwaving them won't make them any more appetizing to the American people," Pfluger told Blaze News.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a memo obtained exclusively by Blaze News, the RSC contrasted the Democrats' bloated spending plan that would help fund abortion and illegal aliens with the GOP's straightforward, clean CR.

Democrats put forth a funding plan that would increase spending by nearly $1.5 trillion, including a continuation of $350 billion worth of Biden-era subsidies. The Democrats' spending bill would also continue to funnel millions in benefits to illegal aliens and left-wing media companies like PBS and NPR and would reverse nearly $5 billion in spending cuts.

"While House Republicans offer a responsible plan to keep government open at current funding levels, Democrats are recklessly threatening a shutdown unless we bend the knee to their $1.5 trillion spending spree that provides illegal aliens with access to Medicaid and spends $350 billion on extending Biden COVID credits that subsidize abortion," Pfluger told Blaze News.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"The American people handed President Trump and congressional Republicans a decisive mandate to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse — not to capitulate to the same leftists who drove our country toward bankruptcy and were soundly rejected at the ballot box," Pfluger said.

