Exclusive: GOP lawmaker warns Trump administration of looming China tech influence

Republican Rep. August Pfluger of Texas urged President Donald Trump's administration to address the "grave concerns" regarding China's global influence in tech, Blaze News has learned.

China is set to host the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference, posing a threat to America's national security and giving our adversary the opportunity to shape the global telecommunications landscape. In a letter obtained exclusively by Blaze News, Pfluger is urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick to address China's looming influence or else "we risk being overtaken by our adversaries."

'We must use every tool at our disposal to counter China’s influence.'

"President Trump’s consistent leadership and support of an America First agenda to counter China is important now, more than ever," the letter reads.

"Our leadership in technology and innovation is at risk, and our allies may increasingly turn to China for telecommunications solutions, eroding our influence and compromising shared security interests."

Pfluger pointed to the many advantages China will have for hosting the conference and how it could threaten American tech dominance as well as national security.

"Hosting the WRC provides several significant advantages, including setting the agenda, guiding discussions, and influencing themes, thereby enabling the host country to exert substantial 'soft' influence over global telecommunications standards and policies," the letter reads.

Some of these policies and regulations that will be determined during the conference include allocating new spectrum bands for mobile broadband as well as regulating satellite communications, according to the letter.

"China’s role as host thus raises concerns about potential impacts on U.S. leadership in innovation and open, secure communications," the letter reads. "This, combined with the threat of espionage against government officials and participants, raises significant data security and national security concerns."

"We must use every tool at our disposal to counter China’s influence and ensure the United States remains at the forefront of global telecommunications leadership," the letter reads. "As Members of Congress, we stand ready to provide the necessary support to assist the Administration in accomplishing these goals."

