Congress takes aim at billionaires bankrolling left-wing 'hate campaigns' following Kirk assassination

In light of Charlie Kirk's horrific assassination, congressional Republicans are looking to uproot "militant organizations" that have sown discord in our country.

Neville Roy Singham, a wealthy businessman and political activist, has bankrolled left-wing NGOs like Code Pink that some say are responsible for indoctrinating young Americans and heightening political polarization. Notably, Code Pink was founded by Singham's wife, Jodie Evans.

'We will no longer allow billionaires to bankroll anti-American political movements.'

"Neville Singham has spent millions funding militant organizations that have orchestrated violent riots and launched targeted hate campaigns against Americans with different beliefs," Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida said in a post on X.

Given Singham's role in propping up many of these organizations, Luna and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) are pressuring Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to freeze his assets.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"We will no longer allow billionaires to bankroll anti-American political movements on behalf of foreign governments," Luna said.

Singham is most recently being investigated for his ties to CCP-influence operations that fall under the purview of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Because he appears to fund many of these influence operations, Luna and Comer have called on Bessent to enforce penalties, including freezing Singham's assets, to curb any "malign activities" executed by these organizations.

"It is imperative that we expeditiously halt the continued flow of funds and material support for malign activities conducted at the behest of the CCP," the letter reads.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for V-Day

The House Oversight Committee also investigated Singham in June for allegedly funding "various extremist entities," such as the Party for Socialism and Liberation, on behalf of the CCP.

The committee called on Singham to overturn all relevant financial and communications documents pertaining to these far-left organizations. Unsurprisingly, Singham has not provided these documents to the committee.

