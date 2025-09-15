FBI unveils damning new evidence against accused Charlie Kirk assassin

FBI Director Kash Patel announced newfound evidence that strengthens the case against Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin.

Patel confirmed that the FBI found and processed DNA evidence from the towel wrapped around the firearm found discarded in a wooded area near the Utah Valley University campus, as well as on a screwdriver found on the rooftop where the shooter is believed to have been. Both samples were identified as a positive match to the suspect in custody, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, according to Patel.

'He claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk.'

"I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody," Patel told "Fox & Friends" Monday.

This development will be instrumental in building the case against Robinson, who is likely facing charges for aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and felony discharge of a firearm.

Photo by Trent Nelson/the Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Although Robinson has not confessed or made clear his motive for allegedly assassinating Kirk, the facts surrounding the case appear to suggest a political or ideological motivation.

In recent days, it was confirmed that Robinson was living with his trans-identifying boyfriend, a biological male who claimed to be a woman. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also revealed the writing inscribed on bullet casings found at the crime scene, one of which read, "Hey fascist! Catch!"

"His family has collectively told investigators that he subscribed to left-wing ideology, and even more so in these last couple of years," Patel said.

Photo by Office of the Governor of Utah via Getty Images

"He claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and he was going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for," Patel added.

Editor's note: The FBI declined a request for further comment from Blaze News.



