Alleged bomb plot near Charlie Kirk assassination lands Pakistani native and son with terrorism charges

A father and son were arrested in Salt Lake City on Sunday for allegedly affixing an explosive device to the bottom of a KSTU-TV news vehicle parked next to an occupied building.

The device was discovered just days after Charlie Kirk's assassination around a half-hour drive away at Utah Valley University and amid an increased media presence in the area.

KSTU revealed that the device was determined to be real. While the explosive had reportedly been lit, the arrest report indicated that it "failed to function as designed."

Law enforcement officials reportedly also 'observed additional contraband and evidence of crimes outside the scope of the original warrant.'

Salt Lake County Jail records indicate that Adeeb Ahamed Nasir, 58 — whose race was somehow entered into the system as "white" — is a Pakistani-born American citizen.

He was booked into the jail on Sunday and charged with the manufacture, possession, or use of a weapon of mass destruction; attempted aggravated arson; possession of an explosive/chemical/incendiary; threat of terrorism; and felony possession of parts for an explosion/chemical/incendiary device.

Nasir's American-born son, 31-year-old Adil Justice Ahme Nasir, has been charged with manufacture/possession/use of a weapon of mass destruction; attempted aggravated arson; threat of terrorism; and possession both of an explosive/chemical/incendiary device and parts to make one.

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed to Blaze News that the FBI is handling the case.

AzmanL/Getty Images

Following the discovery of the malfunctioning explosive device, the FBI assumed jurisdiction of the case, reportedly citing the nature of the device and apparent target as indicators of a significant threat to public safety.

The FBI tracked down the father and son to a house in Magna, Utah, which they searched in concert with the SLC Police Department and Unified Fire bomb squads.

According to the arrest report, the Nasirs, who were found on the premises, allegedly told investigators that "two hoax weapons of mass destruction" were "real," prompting an evacuation of nearby houses.

During the search, law enforcement officials also "observed additional contraband and evidence of crimes outside the scope of the original warrant, to include firearms and firearm related items, explosives and explosive-related components, illegal narcotics and associated paraphernalia, as well as electronic devices reasonably believed to contain evidence," according to arrest documents.

The alleged discovery of firearms is also bad news for the father and son, as they both had a protective order barring them from possessing guns. CBS News indicated the protective order is connected with their "histories of illicit drug use."

KSTU station manager Leon Wood said in a statement, "Fox 13 News is working closely with law enforcement and our risk management team, with the safety of our employees as our top priority."

Both men are being held without bail.

Blaze News has reached out to the FBI and to KSTU for comment.

