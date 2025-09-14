TPUSA plans historic memorial for Charlie Kirk

Turning Point USA announced that it plans to hold a massive public memorial service in honor of founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Wednesday while speaking to students at Utah Valley University.

'Show up patriots! Let's fill it up!'

"Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend," TPUSA wrote in a social media post announcing the event.

The memorial, "Building a Legacy," will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21. The door opens at 8:00 a.m., and the program will begin at 11:00 a.m. The stadium, home to the Arizona Cardinals, can be expanded to hold up to 73,000 people. Details of the event can be found at FightForCharlie.com.

"Charlie Kirk's life was a testament to faith, courage, and conviction," the website reads. "From his earliest days, he believed America was worth fighting for, and he dedicated every moment of his 31 years to that cause. He lived with eyes fixed on eternity, grounded in the truth of God's Word, and driven by a calling bigger than himself."

RedWave Press responded to the memorial announcement, stating, "Show up patriots! Let's fill it up!"

"This is a Turning Point for our country," Martin Walsh, the editor in chief of the Conservative Brief, wrote.

Many individuals reacted to TPUSA's memorial post by expressing their intention to attend the event.

"Hope to see you there!" wrote investigative reporter Nick Sortor.

Former Cardinals kicker Jay Feely, who is running for Arizona’s 5th Congressional District, called for patriots to “fill State Farm stadium.”

“Spread this far and wide. I want that stadium packed like a NFC championship game. We need to honor Charlie Kirk in his home state,” Feely said.

Vigils and other local memorial events honoring Kirk's life have been held all over the country.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he plans to attend Kirk's funeral in Phoenix.

"They've asked me to go, and I think I have an obligation to do that," Trump stated.

"Whenever it is, I'll be going."

