Exclusive: GOP lawmaker introduces bill barring illegal aliens from 'sabotaged' census
August 28, 2025
'This is nothing short of a constitutional crisis.'
Republican Rep. August Pfluger of Texas is taking charge of codifying President Donald Trump's executive orders.
Pfluger, who chairs the Republican Study Committee, recently introduced a bill that would ensure only American citizens are counted in the United States census, according to bill text obtained exclusively by Blaze News. The legislation, dubbed the COUNT Act, will ensure that illegal aliens are omitted from the census in order to fairly apportion congressional seats.
'We cannot allow Democrats to weaponize our census.'
"The Biden administration sabotaged our census system to count millions of illegal aliens as American citizens, robbing congressional seats from law-abiding Republican states, including shortchanging my home state of Texas by at least one seat," Pfluger told Blaze News.
"This is nothing short of a constitutional crisis."
Under former President Joe Biden's purview, the administration effectively rigged the census to include millions of illegal aliens into the census, skewing congressional representation in favor of Democrats. As a result, everyday American citizens were overshadowed and overlooked by Democrats' desire to secure a political advantage.
The census currently does not require individuals to provide proof of citizenship, often including illegal immigrants into the official count, which later informs congressional apportionment. Despite the clear malpractice, Democrats are keen on keeping with the status quo.
In May 2024, 202 Democrats unanimously voted against the Equal Representation Act, which requires the census to include a citizenship questionnaire designed to prevent illegal aliens from being included in the total count. Senate Democrats also unanimously defeated an amendment proposed by Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee in March 2024, which would similarly require a citizenship questionnaire on future censuses.
"That's why I'm introducing the COUNT Act to permanently codify the executive order President Trump signed into law during his first term, creating a citizenship database that ensures only American citizens determine congressional representation and funding, because we cannot allow Democrats to weaponize our census again," Pfluger told Blaze News.
Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
