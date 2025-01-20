Left-wing female politicians blast 'old white man' Trump as he assumes US presidency for second time

A handful of left-wing female politicians sounded off in predictable fashion to women's magazine Harper's Bazaar about Donald Trump as he assumes the presidency for a second time Monday.

Indeed, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, and other far-left Democrats expressed the disappointment this day brings for them.

'We have many progressive voices who have been re-elected to Congress who are not afraid to push back on the hateful policies that Trump and his allies will be driving through in the next few years.'

The magazine certainly gives itself away from the get-go by calling Trump "a convicted felon" in the very first paragraph of its story.

What did they say?

“When I saw that the American people chose an old white man with 34 felony counts over a qualified black woman who has served as California attorney general, U.S. senator, and vice president, I felt sadness for our country,” Crockett told Bazaar.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images

The magazine called Crockett a "passionate defender of reproductive justice, trans rights, and criminal justice reform" — and quoted her as saying the now-former Vice President Kamala Harris "has a beautiful family and a long career ahead of her — she’ll be fine. It’s the American people who are about to feel the consequences of this decision, and I think we’ll be feeling it for a long, long time."

Crockett added to Harper's that Trump and "his far-right friends at the Heritage Foundation and his oligarch buddies have openly admitted they plan on implementing Project 2025 policies — like banning abortion nationwide and gutting our public education system — starting on day one of his second term.”

Omar told the magazine she's full of “deep disappointment” over Trump defeating Harris in November: "This wasn’t just about losing an election — it was about seeing so many Americans choose a vision of our country that doesn’t align with our values of inclusion and justice."

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Whitmer noted to Harper's that "people are exhausted" and they "want leaders to work on their problems and get things done. Where we agree, I am going to try to make progress. Where we diverge, I am going to stand up for Michigan, as I always have. I took office in the middle of the first Trump presidency, so I’ve been through this before.”

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images

Omar told the magazine that she's hopeful because "we have many progressive voices who have been re-elected to Congress who are not afraid to push back on the hateful policies that Trump and his allies will be driving through in the next few years.”

Crockett noted to Harper's that "Republican Congress members know that their majority is hanging by a thread — so if your readers want to make a real difference, they need to find out who their members of Congress are and save their office number in their contacts. Stay engaged on upcoming legislation, let your member know how you’d like them to vote, and watch their votes on Congress.gov. Be polite but persistent. Remember, your representatives work for you — not Trump, and definitely not Elon Musk.”

Whitmer added to the magazine that "Michiganders expect me to keep fighting for and protecting women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and so much more. As a mom of two adult daughters, one of whom identifies as a gay woman, I must stand up for their fundamental rights.”

