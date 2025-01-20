Trump credits historic re-election to divine intervention: 'My life was saved for a reason'

During his inaugural speech on Monday, President Donald Trump said God saved his life so he could "make America great again."

Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday. In his inaugural address, Trump spoke optimistically about the future, insisting that divine intervention allowed him to serve another term.

'We stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history. With your help, we will restore American promise, and we will rebuild the nation that we love, and we love it so much.'

"Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and, indeed, to take my life," Trump said during the speech. "Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin's bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason."

"I was saved by God to make America great again," Trump said.

Trump also vowed to once again put America first and restore confidence in the institutions many have lost faith in.

"During every day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first," Trump said in the opening of his speech. "Our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced, and vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end."

Trump also spoke of this new political era as a "revolution of common sense," which he aims to accomplish through a series of historic executive orders. Trump may sign over 200 executive orders, ranging from border security to ending birthright citizenship and abolishing DEI programs in the federal government.

"We stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history," Trump said. "With your help, we will restore American promise, and we will rebuild the nation that we love, and we love it so much."

"We are one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God," Trump added. "So to every parent who dreams for their child and every child who dreams for their future, I am with you. I will fight for you. And I will win for you."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!