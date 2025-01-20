Trump will vow to enact 'revolution' in inaugural address

President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Monday to serve as the 47th president of the United States. In his highly anticipated inaugural address, Trump will vow to enact a new golden age for all Americans over the next four years.

In his inaugural address, Trump will promise an optimistic return to normalcy, noting the sweeping cultural and political movement his administration will be spearheading.

"I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success," Trump will say. "A tide of change is sweeping the country."

'With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense.'

"A message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor, and the vitality of history's greatest civilization," Trump will add.

Within hours of being sworn in, Trump has indicated that he may sign over 200 executive orders aimed at securing the border, slashing DEI programs in the federal government, and reducing the cost of living for Americans.

"Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders," Trump will say. "With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense."



His second inaugural address puts forth a more inspiring and optimistic tone compared to his 2017 inaugural address, when he spoke about the "American carnage" the country has endured.

Trump is set to take his oath of office, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, at noon.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!