Jasmine Crockett admits she's not focused on lawmaking; recommends violence against Ted Cruz

The Democratic Party is setting all-time records with its unpopularity. According to a recent NBC News survey, only 27% of voters have a positive view of the party.

Rather than deliver legislative victories to improve upon this embarrassing statistic, some Democrats instead appear committed both to engaging in violent rhetoric and preventing President Donald Trump from delivering on his promises to the American public.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett made clear in a recent interview that she is one such Democrat.

Since rolling up to Congress in 2023, Crockett has introduced a few bills and partisan resolutions, including a bill that would direct the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to launch a pro-abortion propaganda campaign; a bill designating the month of August as "National Black Business Month"; and a bill ensuring that convicted criminals can vote nationwide.

KXAS-TV's Phil Prazan asked Crockett in an interview released Sunday whether she was trying to pass any legislation in the 119th Congress.

"'Trying to pass.' Uh, no," said Crockett. "You know, I should probably be a better politician and tell you, 'Yes, we've got all this amazing legislation that I can absolutely imagine Donald Trump signing into law.' I'm just not gonna lie."

'We've gotta get comfortable with letting our hair down a little bit.'

"I think that right now it is about preserving our basics and getting back some of the norms — the norms that make sure that people have food on the table; the norms that make sure that people aren't going through any extra layer of stress when it comes to figuring out education for their kids," continued Crockett. "So right now, I can tell you that, unfortunately, I am not working towards very much that I would consider being the progress train. I am working to make sure that I can minimize the regress train."

If Crockett's recent conduct and commentary serve as any indication, then the minimization of the "regress train" involves publicly rooting for foreign nations engaged in trade disputes with the U.S.; telling radicals that Elon Musk must be "taken down" amid firebombs; characterizing Republican voters as stupid; issuing racist remarks; mocking the handicapped; and dubbing the commander in chief "an enemy to the United States."

During the interview, Gromer Jeffers from the Dallas Morning News asked Crockett how she plans to "resist Trump's policies."

"The reality is that we're dealing with an administration that is lawless and disrespectful," said Crockett. "The idea that we're still going to be nice and friendly and kind and try to look for some sense of normalcy when we are literally living in a time that is anything but normal, I think that we've gotta get comfortable with letting our hair down a little bit."

"We clearly play ourselves by being like these, like, do-gooders, right," said the congresswoman. "It just needs to be clear that we're not weak. And I don't know that anybody believes that we're not weak."

Apparently desperate to make clear that she is neither friendly nor a do-gooder, Crockett appeared to advocate for violence against at least one Republican lawmaker.

When asked about how to win an election in Texas, Crockett said, "You punch. I think you punch. I think you're OK with — you OK with punching."

Crockett then referenced failed Colin Allred's electoral defeat last year by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and suggested the Democrat should have been more combative with his Republican opponent, saying, "I mean, like, this dude [Cruz] has to be knocked over the head, like, hard, right. Like, there is no niceties with him — like, at all. Like, you go clean off on him."

While Crockett's violent rhetoric was likely enough to confirm for critics her commitment to unfriendliness as a hands-off legislator, her mockery of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in a speech Saturday at a LGBT activist event in Los Angeles — calling him "Governor Hot Wheels" on account of his wheelchair — helped seal the deal.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) stated, "Jasmine Crockett is despicable."

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R) noted, "FYI to the new spokeswoman for the Democrat party— @GregAbbott_TX became paralyzed after a huge oak tree fell on him, crushing his spine. But sure, go with 'hot wheels.'"

