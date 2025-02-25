Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Democrats need to dumb down messaging to reach 'less educated' Republican voters

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas claimed that the Democratic Party was failing because their messaging was too highbrow to reach the "less educated folk" that vote Republican.

Crockett was being interviewed on the popular "Breakfast Club" radio show by host Charlamagne about politics when she made the offensive comments on Friday.

'I'm talking about people who literally don't want to read and enlighten themselves on facts.'

"We know that, and this isn't me trying to throw shade. These are just the facts," said Crockett.

"When you look at who's voting for who, the less educated folk — and when I say educated, I'm not even talking about formal education. I'm talking about people who literally don't want to read and enlighten themselves on facts. Those are the people that typically vote for the Republicans," she added.

"And that's one of the reasons that we have to stop writing in theses as Democrats," Crockett continued. "We want to give you every single little detail that we can find so that you can have all the information, but the reality is that the average person that is going out there and voting, they're not paying attention to that."

Elsewhere in the interview, she argued that voters were racist and selfish.

"We fail to realize how selfish people are," she opined. "People go out and they vote in their own self-interest. And so you had all these racists, they showed up and decided that they were going to vote for the other racists because they thought, hey, we are all the same. But the reality is that he is a rich racist. And so when he decided that he was going to look out for somebody, it was only going to be other rich white guys."

Video of Crockett's comments was widely circulated on social media.

Crockett was similarly ridiculed when she derided the idea of taxpayers getting a $5,000 DOGE dividend after applauding the $1,200 payment sent to Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!