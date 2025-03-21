Democrats doing so poorly that Bidens now offer to help: 'Delusional'

The Democratic Party is polling so poorly and in such disarray that the 82-year-old former president it effectively forced out of the 2024 presidential race is now offering to lend a hand.

Given Joe Biden's controversial use of autopen and well-documented decrepitude, it is unclear just how steady that hand would be. Nevertheless, some party officials appear desperate to grab on to whatever they can in order to keep from sinking deeper.

The Democratic Party is more unpopular than ever and continues to plumb new lows. An NBC News survey conducted earlier this month found that 27% of registered voters had a positive view of the party. Only 7% said they had a "very positive" view of the party.

"With these numbers, the Democratic Party is not in need of a rebrand. It needs to be rebooted," said Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, the Democratic pollster who conducted the survey.

A CNN poll recently conducted by SSRS similarly found that Americans aren't particularly keen on the Democratic Party, with only 29% expressing a favorable opinion.

Quinnipiac University's annual first-quarter congressional polling indicated that a plurality of Democratic voters disapprove of the job congressional Democrats are doing, reported Politico. Whereas 40% of Democratic voters signaled approval, 49% indicated that congressional Democrats were fumbling their duties.

While NBC News might feel comfortable spinning Americans' contempt for the Democratic Party as "a good thing" and New York magazine is holding on to hope that unpopularity won't necessarily translate into a wipeout in the midterm elections, it's clear that the party is presently in major trouble.

Biden, who had a disapproval rating of 58% when leaving office in January, met with Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin last month and offered to help raise money, campaign, and do whatever it takes to arrest Democrats' slide into irrelevancy and ultimately extinction, people close to the former president told NBC News.

'The Bidens are still living in an alternative universe.'

Democrats have yet to meaningfully take Biden up on his offer, partly because of his tether to Kamala Harris and her second failed presidential bid. The potential value added of Biden at a campaign event might also be compromised the moment he opens his mouth, given his tendency to issue streams of incoherent thought, slur words, mix up people and places, and alternate clumsily between whispering and shouting.

Notwithstanding his track record and foibles, some in the party do, however, reckon that Biden has some appeal for voters.

"If you were to call any state party chair and ask them if they wanted Joe Biden to be a keynote speaker for their annual dinner, the answer would be yes," said Jane Kleeb, a vice chair of the DNC. "He is beloved by the party and beloved by the voters."

NBC News indicated that Jill Biden, whose approval rating was 33% in January, is similarly keen on campaigning and raising money for her fellow Democrats.

An unnamed individual close to Jill Biden said, "She recognizes that serving in the capacities that she served is an honor and it comes with responsibilities to the party. And she's prepared to help in any way she can."

Alan Kessler, a Philadelphia-based Democratic fundraiser, told NBC News that while there might be an "appropriate time" for Biden to get involved, this isn't it.

"It's time to move on with new leadership," said Kessler.

In response to NBC News' report, a onetime senior White House adviser told the New York Post, "The Bidens are still living in an alternative universe that revolves only around them."

"Their irresponsibility, family ego, and selfishness put the Democratic Party in this position in the first place," continued the former adviser. "The Biden family — and the disconnected reality that they and their ineffective little circle live in — is responsible for the Trump sequel and the wilderness the Democratic Party finds itself in today."

"Joe Biden should enjoy retirement at the beach in Rehoboth," another former Biden official told the Post. "No voter wants to hear from him. He is delusional and arrogant to think that he can be a value add to the Democratic Party. We need to move on from the era of Joe Biden and embrace new, younger leadership."

President Donald Trump was recently asked about Biden getting back into the political game. Trump, who called Biden "the worst president in American history" in his joint address to Congress, told reporters, "I hope so."

