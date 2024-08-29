Internet helps Politico with its amnesia after it claims Vance is trying to 'tether' Biden to Harris

The liberal media has worked hard in recent weeks to help Democratic operatives rehabilitate Kamala Harris' public image. Essential to that effort has been her characterization as competent and capable — a task made all the more difficult by her track record as vice president and border czar over the past three years.

Establishmentarians' desperation to gloss over Harris' complicity in President Joe Biden's various failings and unpopular initiatives was crystallized in a Politico article this week, titled, "'Our corrupt leadership': Vance tries to tether Harris to Biden during Michigan rally."

Critics rushed to note that Vance doesn't have to do what Harris has already done — that there is a hyphen in "Biden-Harris administration" that both serves as a tether and cuts through the absurdity of Politico's framing.

All administration officials refer to the 'Biden-Harris administration' instead of the easier-to-say 'Biden administration.'

In fact, Politico has previously emphasized the existence of this hyphen.

Politico reported in early 2021 that:

For personnel announcements during the transition, officials were told to include quotes from both Biden and Harris. And all administration officials refer to the 'Biden-Harris administration' instead of the easier-to-say 'Biden administration.'

Various federal agencies followed suit, all making sure to tether Harris to Biden. Again, according to Politico, the "Education Department was referring to the 'Biden-Harris administration' on its website from Day 1, with the Treasury Department and the Office of Personnel Management following suit on Jan. 25."

Harris has effectively been tethered to Biden since 2020.

'Fast food industry tries to tie Ronald McDonald to McDonalds.'

Harris' previous presidential campaign was a complete failure — so much so, she didn't even make it to the first vote. The New York Times indicated ahead of the campaign's collapse that Harris "has proved to be an uneven campaigner who changes her message and tactics to little effect and has a staff torn into factions."

After August 2019, when she was briefly polling around 10%, she took a massive nosedive in the polls and never recovered. Shortly after a poll revealed that a majority of Democrats in her own state of California wanted her to call it quits, she did so, bailing out in December 2019.

Biden apparently took pity on Harris, telling reporters, "I have mixed emotions about [her exit]," and calling her a "first-rate candidate." Ultimately, Biden permitted Harris to tether herself to him and together they proceeded to take power.

In the years since, Harris has routinely cosigned Biden's policy initiatives and decisions, including the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which Harris has boasted signing off on.

Despite Harris' history of working hand in glove with Biden, Politico reported Tuesday, "Former President Donald Trump's running mate tried to tie Harris to the Biden administration's policies — saying at one point that 'Kamala Harris has been calling the shots' — while also warning of China's emergence as an economic superpower that's taking jobs away from the U.S."

Politico's controversial suggestion that Vance is unfairly insinuating a link between Harris and Biden has been met with widespread ridicule as well as a community note on X.

Vance responded to the article on X, tweeting, "The thing is: she's Biden's Vice President."

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) posted an image of the Biden-Harris 2024 logo, noting it was "their campaign logo up and until a few weeks ago."

Blaze News social media specialist Ben McDonald quipped, "Fast food industry tries to tie Ronald McDonald to McDonalds."

"I knew the corporate press was shameless but I didn't realize that they were this stupid," wrote anarcho-capitalist author Michael Malice.

Amid the backlash, Politico stealthily changed the title of its article without an editor's note admitting the alteration. At the time of publication, the article was titled, "Vance warns of China’s influence during Michigan rally."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!