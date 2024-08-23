After avoiding press for a month, Kamala Harris leaves Dems with a DNC pep talk light on policy insights

Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage at the Democratic National Convention late Thursday evening where thousands of pledged delegates just a month ago expected they would come to see President Joe Biden detail his vision for a second term.

Although his branding remains on much of the Democratic Party platform released Monday, Biden's race is over. His replacement hinted, however, that she would continue stumbling in the same leftward direction if afforded the opportunity by voters.

After ceremonially accepting the Democratic nomination, Harris vowed in her nearly 40 minute-long speech to ratify legislation "to restore reproductive freedom" as well as to resurrect both the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the so-called bipartisan border security bill.

Unlike other matters of national import glossed over or altogether neglected in her speech, Harris went into some detail about her foreign policy outlook. Harris stressed that she will "stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies," beat China in the "competition for the 21st century," and stand up to "Iran and Iran-backed terrorists."

Harris hedged on the controversial subject of the Hamas-Israel war, signaling on the one hand outrage over the casualties in Gaza and a desire to see a ceasefire with the terrorists while on the other hand stressing "Israel's right to defend itself."

When reading off a list of perceived accomplishments, the border czar claimed she "fought against the cartels who traffic in guns and drugs and human beings who threaten the security of our border and the safety of our communities. And I will tell you, these fights were not easy."

It appears they were losing fights.

Although various cartels have infiltrated the country and moved product through the porous southern border, last week, the American Sheriff Alliance blamed the Biden-Harris administration specifically for allowing the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to enter the United States.

Harris, who has overseen 2 million illegal aliens stealing into the country just between October 2023 and last month, also expressed optimism that now she would be able to "reform our broken immigration system," in part by developing an "earned pathway to citizenship and secur[ing] our border."

While Harris shared some insights into her plan for the future, her speech ultimately served as the capstone to her last-ditch effort to rebrand and reinvent herself.

Harris insinuated, for instance, that she came from humble beginnings:

It was mostly my mother who raised us. Before she could finally afford to buy a home, she rented a small apartment in the East Bay. In the Bay, you either live in the hills or the flatlands. We lived in the flats — a beautiful working-class neighborhood of firefighters, nurses, and construction workers, all who tended their lawns with pride.

Absent from Harris' working-class, single-parent origins story — itself a re-hash from an anecdote in her 2020 DNC speech — were some critical details. For starters, her mother, an affluent biomedical scientist who originally grew up in a high-ranking family in the Indian caste system, left California for Montreal, Canada, to teach at McGill University and conduct research at Jewish General Hospital. Harris and her sister went along for the ride in 1976, reported the New York Times.

Their father, a leftist economics professor at Stanford University, apparently remained active in their lives during the formative years his daughters spent in the Francophone province. Kamala Harris was reportedly even afforded the luxury to routinely fly back and forth between Quebec and California to visit family and friends.

Harris, like Biden before her, leaned heavily on the suggestion that this was a make-it or break-it election.

According to Harris, "this election is not only the most important of our lives; it is one of the most important in the life of our nation."

Harris, who in recent years defended the "defund the police" movement and called on others to help bail out BLM rioters, claimed that if re-elected, Trump would "set free violent extremists who assaulted those law enforcement officers at the Capitol." She also suggested Trump would jail journalists and political opponents and deploy the military against American citizens.

The vice president also picked up where her campaign and various boosters left off in falsely conflating President Donald Trump's agenda with the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025.

"We know what a second Trump term would look like. It's all laid out in Project 2025, written by his closest advisors, and its sum total is to pull our country back to the past," said Harris.

Project 2025 drafted its policy book over a year before Trump became the Republican nominee. It was crafted by hundreds of conservative organizations.

Trump has disavowed Project 2025, stating, "Some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal."

Harris concluded by inviting potential voters to "write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told."

