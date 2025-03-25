Jasmine Crockett mocks paralyzed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as 'Governor Hot Wheels' during Human Rights Campaign speech

Outspoken far-left U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) mocked paralyzed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) as "Governor Hot Wheels" during a speech at a Human Rights Campaign event in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Crockett was telling her audience about being "out front fightin'" for her constituents when she noted that "we in these hot-ass Texas streets, honey," which drew laughter from the crowd.

'I don’t use this word often, but Jasmine Crockett truly is wicked.'

Crockett then looked up from her notes with a smile and remarked, "Y'all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now!" while pounding the lectern with her palm.

"And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, honey!" she added.

Both remarks were met with hoots, hollers, laughter, and applause. You can view the clip here.

You also can view Crockett's full speech here. Her remarks about Abbott begin just after the 4:30 mark and conclude around the 4:50 mark. The Human Rights Campaign posted Crockett's speech on YouTube on Monday.

Abbott, 67, has been paralyzed from the waist down since he was 26, after a tree fell on his back when he was jogging. The Republican has been wheelchair-bound as a result.

Crockett as of early Tuesday afternoon did not bring up her remarks about Abbott on either of her X accounts.

However, Crockett did repost a Thursday dig at Abbott from "comedian and model" Stacy Cay — who notes in her X bio that she doesn't like Republicans. Cay focused on a photo of Abbott in his wheelchair, with the governor noting that he was visiting the White House to talk to President Donald Trump about returning "education back to the states — where it belongs."

Cay mocked, "Rolling up to the White House to cheer on the president destroying the agency that makes sure kids in wheelchairs have equal access to education is wild."

Abbott as of early Tuesday afternoon did not address Crockett's remarks about him in her Human Rights Campaign speech.

Others did, however.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) called Crockett's remarks "shameful" and added that "if this is who Democrats are turning to for leadership, they’ve got a tough road ahead."

Activist Scott Presler said of Crockett's remarks, "I don’t use this word often, but Jasmine Crockett truly is wicked. To call Greg Abbott 'Governor Hot Wheels' is cruel, contemptible & speaks to your lack of character. ... If Jasmine Crockett represents the Democrat party, I want nothing to do with Democrats. Despicable."

TPUSA's Charlie Kirk called Crockett "trash" and said she "continues to embarrass herself, the state of Texas, and the US Congress by referring to Governor Greg Abbott as 'Governor Hot Wheels.'"

CNN pundit Scott Jennings pointed out Crockett's "insult" while dubbing her the "unquestioned leader of the Democratic Party."

Crockett of late has been particularly critical of Republicans and the Trump administration. Last week she urged an anti-Tesla activist group to have Elon Musk "taken down" on her birthday. After Trump's address to a joint session of Congress earlier this month, Crockett said, "What is happening? Like, this is not America! This is a terrible nightmare! Somebody slap me and wake me the f**k up, 'cuz I'm ready to get on with it!"

