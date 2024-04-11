Maxine Waters urged radicals to harass lawmakers in public. Turns out, she's not keen when they come for her.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) urged radicals to mob her political opponents in public in 2018. Having since received a taste of her own medicine, the 85-year-old leftist has apparently determined her tactic is not only unacceptable but perhaps racist as well.

Waters, presently campaigning to secure an 18th term in Congress, fancied herself the face of the "resistance" during the Trump presidency. She leaned into the role during a June 2018 toy drive, screaming to a crowd outside the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, "History will record while [Trump] tried to step on all of us, we kicked him in his rear and step on him."

"If you think we're rallying now, you ain't seen nothin' yet!" added Waters.

"Already, you have members of your Cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants ... who have protesters taking up at their house, who say, 'No peace, no sleep! No peace, no sleep!" continued the geriatric radical.

Waters was referencing a recent incident where a group of Democratic socialists had mobbed then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen while she attempted to eat at a Mexican restaurant. The protesters derided Nielsen for attempting to secure the border and protect American sovereignty, yelling, "Kirstjen Nielsen, you're a villain, locking up immigrant children."

Evidently supportive of the tactic, Waters told the crowd at the charity event, "Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome any more, anywhere."

A video excerpt of an undated interview with Waters recently went viral wherein she intimates that this sort of harassment is unacceptable — if directed her way.

Waters complains of an instance wherein someone confronted in a restaurant. The Democrat apparently construed the criticism as a surefire sign of a "racist attitude."

"They don't say racist things, but what they say is they don't like something I said. They don't like a position that I took."

Waters adds, "But you know that, you know, if you were not black you would not be approached that way."

Multitudes of commentators mocked Waters' remarks online, many quoting back her apparent incitements to violence, which were not limited to the Democrat's 2018 remarks.

During former police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, Waters gave marching orders to prospective rioters just in case Chauvin was not found guilty in the death of George Floyd.

"Well, we got to stay on the street," said the Democratic congresswoman. "And we've got to get more active. You've got to get more confrontation. You got to make sure that they know we mean business."

