New attorney for Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin requests more time to go through 'voluminous' evidence

The new attorney for Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin on Monday in court requested more time to go through the "voluminous" amount of evidence gathered so far since the killing of the TPUSA founder Sept. 10.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, took part in the hearing virtually from the Utah County Jail. Robinson is charged with aggravated murder among other crimes in connection with Kirk's assassination. The prosecution has said it will seek the death penalty in the case.

Both the defense and prosecution characterized the amount of evidence prosecutors gathered as 'voluminous,' the AP added.

The Utah County Commission last week named Kathryn Nester as Robinson's appointed attorney after the court determined he couldn’t afford private counsel.

Nester on Monday said she's not planning on waiving a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence against her client to proceed with a trial, the Associated Press said.

The judge granted Nester's request and scheduled the next hearing for 10 a.m. Oct. 30.

Robinson's previous hearing — his first — took place Sept. 16. During that hearing, a trial team representative stated that a pretrial protective order was submitted on behalf of Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk; the judge granted that request.

Just two hours prior, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray formally brought charges against the suspect. Besides aggravated murder, Gray also charged Robinson with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury. Gray noted that the state alleged "aggravating factors," as it's believed Robinson "targeted" Kirk because of the TPUSA founder's "political expression" and knew that children were present at the scene and would "witness the homicide."

Blaze News previously reported that Gray also stated that Robinson texted his transgender roommate and told him to drop everything to look at a note he had left under his keyboard. According to charging documents, the note read: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it."

Gray also confirmed that Robinson had begun to date his biologically male roommate, who had begun transitioning to female. An alleged text chain between Robinson and his roommate also appears to undermine a left-wing narrative about a possible motive that painted Robinson as right-wing due to his family connections.

