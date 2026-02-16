Large mural in memory of Iryna Zarutska painted in downtown Las Vegas — and paid for by Elon Musk

Elon Musk pledged in September to help fund murals in remembrance of Iryna Zarutska, the Ukrainian woman who was randomly murdered on a public train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

One such mural has appeared in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of the Remember Iryna memorial project, led by Elizabeth Trykin. The mural measures 147 feet wide and 20 feet tall and is located near the intersection at Charleston and Las Vegas Boulevards.

'Evil doesn't see policy. Evil doesn't see left or right. Evil doesn't see any of that. Evil is just evil.'

"The project has completed over 20 large-scale murals across multiple U.S. cities, now in Las Vegas, with many more installations under way. More than 900 artists have reached out to us to participate," Trykin said in a statement to KLAS-TV.

Musk joined in the effort after it was proposed by Intercom CEO Eoghan McCabe, who also gave $500,000 of his own money. Many on the right have decried the lack of coverage for the brutal murder and aired suspicions that a political bias was to blame.

"I will contribute $1M," Musk said at the time.

A spokesperson for McCabe later confirmed to the New York Post that McCabe and Musk both made good on their financial pledges.

Graffiti artist Gear Duran, who painted the Vegas mural, says it's not meant to be a partisan political statement.

"I think it’s, like, unfortunate that everybody has to make things politicized and divisive and all that stuff," Duran said.

"What we really need is just to be able to come together and stop politicizing everything so much as far as, like, the demise of someone losing their life like that," he added. "It's like, why does that got to be political? It's like, that's just evil."

Decarlos Brown, 34, was charged with Zarutska's murder and could face the death penalty if he's found guilty. The horrific attack was captured on surveillance video from the public transit system.

"Evil doesn't see policy. Evil doesn't see left or right. Evil doesn't see any of that. Evil is just evil," Duran continued. "I'm here trying to combat that, to bring awareness with this mural, just to bring some positivity and light to what happened."

