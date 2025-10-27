New butterfly species named in honor of Ukrainian woman brutally murdered on Charlotte light rail

A scientist who helped identify a new butterfly species said it would be named after Iryna Zarutska to "immortalize" her memory.

Harry Pavulaan, the president and director of the International Lepidoptera Survey, said that he's still emotional when thinking about the stabbing death of the Ukrainian woman, allegedly at the hands of a repeat criminal.

'This will outlast most other tributes because it's a living organism. Her name will be immortalized as a butterfly.'

"When I saw the story break," said Pavulaan, "I'm 70 years old, and I'm still driven to tears."

Pavulaan told ABC News that the butterfly had been first spotted in South Carolina by researcher Ronald Gatrelle in 1985 but that it had not been officially named. Pavulaan himself collected specimens of the insect in 2018. It took several years to determine that it was the "first known hybrid introgression" for the species.

While it had been initially named something else, Pavulaan decided to honor Zarutska after seeing the surveillance videos of her death.

"This will outlast most other tributes because it's a living organism. Her name will be immortalized as a butterfly," he added.

He added that he had been in contact with Zarutska's family, and they had told him they were hopeful the honor would help them find closure about her death.

Decarlos Brown, 34, was arrested and charged for Zarutska's murder. If convicted, he will be eligible for the death penalty.

Zarutska's horrific stabbing death was captured on surveillance video from the light rail system. She had just finished working at her job at a pizzeria and had texted her boyfriend that she was going home, according to her attorney.

The new butterfly species will be named "Iryna's Azure."

