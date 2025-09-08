Wikipedia editors are trying to scrub the record clean of Iryna Zarutska's slaughter by violent thug

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old refugee from Ukraine, was savagely stabbed to death late last month on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Liberal media outlets that have made a habit out of sensationalizing certain deaths — like Jordan Neely's in 2023 or George Floyd's in 2020 — appear desperate not to acknowledge the horrific attack.

CNN, for instance, waited until Monday morning to report on the stabbing.

NBC News, the Associated Press, and ABC News didn't bother reporting on Zarutska's slaying until later in the day, just around the time President Donald Trump noted that he had expressed his love to Zarutska's family and his hope that her killing was a reminder that "there are evil people."

At the time of writing, the New York Times, Reuters, and the Washington Post still had not reported on the incident. Of the aforementioned publications, only the Associated Press responded to Blaze News' requests for comment but only to indicate it had just published a story on the slaying.

While liberal news outfits did their apparent best to avoid reporting on a story that has garnered significant national interest, comment from lawmakers, and further insights into Democrats' ruinous soft-on-crime policies, editors at Wikipedia tried to scrub any mention of the tragic incident from their platform.

Quick background

Footage of the Aug. 22 slaying shows Zarutska enter a train on the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte, sit down in front of a black male in a red-hooded sweatshirt, and then look at her phone.

The alleged stabber seated behind her, whom the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified as repeat offender Decarlos Brown, can be seen in the footage taking what appears to be a folding knife out of his pocket, standing up, then bringing the apparent blade down in a striking motion.

A GoFundMe for her loved ones states, "Ira had recently arrived in the United States, seeking safety from the war and hoping for a new beginning. Tragically, her life was cut short far too soon."

Seventeen days after the slaying and in the face of mounting outrage, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein (D) said he was "heartbroken for the family of Iryna Zarutska, who lost their loved one to this senseless act of violence," and "appalled by the footage of her murder."

Police indicated that following the slaying, Brown was transported to Atrium Health with non-life-threatening injuries and charged with first-degree murder.

According to the National News Desk, Brown was previously arrested at least 14 times, including for allegedly assaulting his sister, and he was sentenced to five years in prison for a 2014 armed robbery.

Wiki revisionism

On Saturday morning, a handful of Wikipedia editors got to work detailing what happened to Zarutska, only to find their efforts frustrated by radicals who were alternatively keen to leave the public in the dark.

The "Talk" logs for the potentially doomed page show a frantic effort on the part of some editors to conceal Brown's identity.

When one editor suggested, "It's actually standard here not to name suspected perpetrators," another responded, "Unless his name is Kyle Rittenhouse."

At the time of publication, the Wikipedia page omitted any mention of Brown's name except for where it appeared in the titles of referenced articles.

Others tried to downplay the story's significance. One editor claimed that "there is nothing in this story that is significant besides it being recent news."

"Just [because] victim was white doesn't indicate that perpetrator was intentionally racist or had some sort of racial prejudice he was a schizophrenic going through a psychotic episode and the poor girl was in wrong place/time," another editor wrote. "What's atrocious is how white supremacists are flooding this page to create some sort of narrative and trying to devalue Black American's experience of police brutality in U.S."

Soon, the page bore a label that read, "An editor has nominated this article for deletion."

The deletion label linked to a discussion over whether to keep or eliminate the entry, which was prefaced with a reminder "that this is not a majority vote, but instead a discussion among Wikipedia contributors."

Although a great many contributors appear to have recommended keeping the page, others tried their best to trivialize Zarutska's demise.

"There are some people in social media and other venues who are trying to make this into something far greater than it really merrits [sic]. Nothing is remarkable about this. Even the premise of the immigrant status, nor race of either person, seems to have any indication for a hate crime even. Rather just a random act of violence," one contributor wrote.

Blaze News senior politics editor and Washington correspondent Christopher Bedford, responding to the attempted spin by radicals behind the scenes at Wikipedia, underscored the significance of the story, noting that "you've got comment coming in from the governor, you've got comment coming in from the president, and you have a perpetrator who is free in the first place only because of specific policy decisions made by governments in regard to their crimes and punishments."

"But it doesn't fit into a cozy narrative. It's a beautiful white woman killed by a black man and serial criminal," Bedford continued. "Even though she's a Ukrainian refugee, on the scale of what liberals want to communicate and narratives they want to build, she's lower than he is."

Blaze News has reached out to Wikimedia for comment.

Blaze News previously reported that editors and/or contributors at Wikipedia:

Tried to hide Vice President JD Vance's military accomplishments in the lead-up to the 2024 election;

Strategically eliminated any mention of Kamala Harris' appointment as border czar on the site's list of executive branch czars;

Advocated deleting the entry detailing the mass killings executed by communist regimes, citing an anti-communist bias;

Blacklisted right-leaning sources such as Blaze News, the Washington Free Beacon, the Federalist, RedState, the Media Research Center, and the Alexander Hamilton-founded New York Post and effectively prohibits their citation in articles, all but guaranteeing a site-wide leftist bias;

Smears right-wing figures;

Labeled Elon Musk's temporary suspension of journalists who allegedly violated his platform's terms of service as the "Thursday Night Massacre"; and

Deceived readers about the history, existence, and nature of cultural Marxism, characterizing the well-defined and well-chronicled offshoot of Marxism as a "conspiracy theory."

