Horrific video sparks outrage after young Ukrainian woman is fatally stabbed, allegedly by repeat offender

A video of a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee went viral after the footage captures an assailant senselessly and brutally murdering the young woman on a train.

The woman was later identified as Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed multiple times in a random attack on a train in North Carolina on August 22. Zarutska had recently come to America "seeking safety" from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, "hoping for a new beginning," according to a GoFundMe for her loved ones.

'Violent criminals commit crimes with impunity, while families live in fear.'

"This is an irreparable loss for her family," the GoFundMe reads. "We have created this fundraiser to support ... her loved ones during this heartbreaking time and to help them with the unexpected expenses."

As details emerged surrounding the shocking tragedy, online outrage quickly followed.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the alleged stabber as 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, a repeat offender. The CMPD arrested and charged Brown with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Zarutska multiple times, including once in the throat.

The suspect was also seen walking to another part of the train after the stabbing, blood on the knife dripping all over the ground. He quickly removed his red hoodie once passengers began to take notice.

Brown has been convicted of several offenses, including armed robbery and felony larceny.

"The tragedy of Iryna Zarutska’s death in Charlotte is the result of decades of Democrat DAs and Sheriffs putting their woke agendas above public safety," Republican state Rep. Brenden Jones of North Carolina said in a post on X. "Violent criminals commit crimes with impunity, while families live in fear."

"She came here seeking safety from the war in Ukraine and was murdered in cold blood, no provocation," Christina Pushaw, an alum of Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign, said in a post on X.

"All the 'progressive' officials who release psychotic habitual violent offenders into our cities instead of institutionalizing them, are complicit in random murders like this."

