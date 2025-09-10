Elon Musk pledges $1 million to honor the memory of Iryna Zarutska — and bring down the media blackout

The mainstream media blackout of the heinous attack on a Ukrainian woman has led to a campaign to fund murals of her visage in major U.S. cities.

Iryna Zarutska, 23, died after being stabbed on a public train in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 22. Police arrested 34-year-old Decarlos Brown and charged him with murder. Brown has numerous prior arrests, including convictions for armed robbery and larceny.

'The majority of the media ... decided that her murder was not worth reporting on originally because it does not fit a preferred narrative.'

Intercom CEO Eoghan McCabe proposed the idea on social media and said he would donate his own funds to the effort.

"I am offering $500k in $10k grants to paint murals of the face of Iryna Zarutska in prominent US city locations," the Irish entrepreneur posted on Tuesday.

A link to a GiveSendGo donation page showed that the campaign had raised more than $59K from other supporters on the way to a goal of $100K. News of the campaign reached tech billionaire Elon Musk, who said he would donate as well.

"I will contribute $1M," he responded on the X social media platform.

Many on the right have excoriated the mainstream media for the sparse coverage of Zarutska's death while pointing out their exuberance in circulating more politically correct criminal incidents.

The outrage over the case escalated when video of the brutal attack was released but ignored by much of the media. It went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pressed the issue and slammed the media during her media conference.

"This is pure evil on full display," Leavitt said to reporters. "The most enraging and unacceptable part of this story is that her death was entirely preventable. Decarlos Brown never should have been on that train that night."

"Perhaps most shamefully of all, the majority of the media, many outlets in this room, decided that her murder was not worth reporting on originally because it does not fit a preferred narrative," she added.

RELATED: Axios gets obliterated online for unbelievable framing of stabbing death of Ukrainian refugee

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

"We will install as many posters and murals across this great nation as funds afford so that the important conversations her slaying provokes may perpetuate and drive much needed change," reads the message on the donation page.

"Eoghan's team will ensure all installations are in high-visibility locations, are well executed, and are completed legally," it concluded.

Also on Tuesday, the Department of Justice added a federal charge against Brown of committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system. If found guilty of that charge, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!