Axios gets obliterated online for unbelievable framing of stabbing death of Ukrainian refugee

The murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska has horrified many on social media, but much of the mainstream media has been lambasted for ignoring the terrifying incident that undermines liberal crime narratives.

At least one outlet, Axios, ventured to cover the incident, but they are facing outrage for trying to frame the killing in a manner to criticize conservatives.

'It's not journalism. It's partisan propaganda.'

"The gruesome video of the fatal knife attack on Iryna Zarutska on a light-rail car in Charlotte is drawing attention from MAGA influencers seeking to elevate the issue of violent urban crime — and accuse mainstream media of under-covering shocking cases," reads the social media post from Axios with a link to their article.

They faced immediate backlash.

"Making the story about the reaction instead of the story is vile and transparent," Minnesota state Rep. Walter Hudson (R) responded.

"It's not journalism. It's partisan propaganda," Hudson continued.

"Axios, in an absolute race to the bottom, becomes one of the first left leaning outlets to write a story about the brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska — and they blame CCTV cameras and conservatives," Club for Growth president David McIntosh replied.

"You waited almost 3 days to report on it, and when you finally decided to report on it, you use the murder to vilify conservatives. Screw you. This is why everyone hates you," another popular response reads.

"Thanks for reminding us all that @axios is nothing more than shameless @DNC propaganda," another reply reads.

RELATED: Trump DOJ takes action against violent thug accused of savagely murdering Ukrainian refugee

On Tuesday, the White House commented on the lack of coverage for the attack and displayed large photos of the victim and the suspect.

"This is pure evil on full display," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing. "The most enraging and unacceptable part of this story is that her death was entirely preventable. Decarlos Brown never should have been on that train that night."

Brown had been arrested for over a dozen other crimes, including armed robbery and larceny convictions before the allegedly random attack on Zarutska on a public bus.

"Perhaps most shamefully of all, the majority of the media, many outlets in this room, decided that her murder was not worth reporting on originally because it does not fit a preferred narrative," she added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!