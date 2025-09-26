Tim Allen had a powerful reaction to Erika Kirk forgiving the suspected assassin of her husband

Millions were moved when Erika Kirk said she had forgiven the man who allegedly shot and killed her husband, Charlie Kirk, but that moment led to an important decision from actor Tim Allen.

Erika Kirk made the powerful comments at the memorial service for her husband and said that her Christian faith guided her in making the difficult choice to forgive Tyler Robinson.

'Whoever built me, this is too much, too weird that it happened by accident. It didn't happen by accident.'

Allen said in a post on social media Thursday that her speech moved him to do the same about the man who killed his father.

"When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: 'That man ... that young man ... I forgive him.' That moment deeply affected me," the actor wrote.

"I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: 'I forgive the man who killed my father,'" he added. "Peace be with you all."

Allen previously disclosed that the death of his father in a car accident led him to lose faith in God. He was 11 years old when a drunk driver killed his father in a car accident as his father was returning from a college football game.

Part of me still doesn't trust that everything will work out all right. I knew my father was dead, but I was never satisfied with why he was dead. I wanted answers that minute from God. "Do you think this is funny? Do you think this is necessary?" And I've had a tumultuous relationship with my creator ever since.

Allen has said that he fell away from God but began to reclaim his Christian faith after he was arrested for possession of over a pound of cocaine at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport in 1978. He served two years in federal prison and changed his ways afterward.

RELATED: 'Lightyear' movie flops at the box office amid woke controversies

"Whoever built me, this is too much, too weird that it happened by accident. It didn't happen by accident," he said in an 2011 interview.

He also recently said that he was reading through the entire Bible for the first time in his life.

"Finished the Old Testament and it is such a gift when I get out of the way and the words and meaning flow. This week I am now in the book of the Gospel of Paul," he posted on social media. "A Roman Jew familiar with Plato, Stoicism, and other Greek schools of thought. I am amazed in seven pages!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!