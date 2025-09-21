'I forgive him': Erika Kirk's powerful message to Charlie's alleged assassin

Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, gave an amazing and heartfelt speech at Kirk's memorial in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday.

The event, titled "Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk," saw at least 100,000 attendees at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. The memorial featured words from President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and many more. However, Erika's words were the most moving of the day, receiving multiple standing ovations from the audience.

'When you say, "Here I am, Lord, use me," God will take you up on that. And he did.'

Erika Kirk took the stage, already in tears, wiping her eyes as she stood in front of the microphone.

Before she started, she was seen looking up and saying, "I love you," to her late husband.

Mrs. Kirk spoke about how she cherished her husband for his drive, determination, and work ethic. She remarked how he "loved speaking off the cuff" and how he offered himself to his God.

"When you say, 'Here I am, Lord, use me,' God will take you up on that. And he did," she said.

God accepted "total surrender" from Kirk, his wife explained. But it was her words toward her husband's alleged killer that sent chills throughout the stadium.

"Charlie passionately wanted to reach and save the lost boys of the West — the young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith, and no reason to live. ... He wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life," Erika stated, referring to suspected assassin Tyler Robinson.

She then stated three simple, yet very difficult words: "I forgive him."

The crowd erupted in applause and stood to their feet in support of Mrs. Kirk, recognizing her courage.

Then, Erika added, "The answer to hate is not hate."

The widow of the 31-year-old activist commented that after her husband's death, she saw no violence and no rioting. Rather, "we saw revival."

This was exactly what her husband would have hoped, she added.

As well, many of Erika Kirk's comments were directed right to the men and women of America, separately at times. She said she always wanted her relationship with her husband to be about being teammates, not adversaries, and encouraged married couples to do the same.

"Home is here for you, and it will be ready for you," she said to her husband. "I made it into this place where he wanted to be."

While she was able to forgive the alleged assassin, Erika still expressed her heartbreak that had many in the audience in tears: "I will miss him so much because our marriage and our family were beautiful. And they still are."

