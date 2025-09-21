Charlie Kirk supporters offer prayers and praise as memorial kicks off

Hours before Charlie Kirk's memorial in Glendale, Arizona, thousands of fans are not only praising him, but remembering him through prayer.

The event, titled "Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk," set to begin at 11 a.m. local time (2 p.m. ET.) at State Farm Stadium, has already seen an estimated 100,000 attendees outside the venue.

But as supporters roll in, there has been no shortage of praise, prayer, and wisdom.

'The Freedoms we enjoy are paid for with the blood of patriots.'

On BlazeTV's livestream of the event, near-limitless messages of appreciation for Kirk have been delivered.

"Let us all be filled with the boldness for the Kingdom as Charlie was! Fear not, for God is with us, and if He is with us, who can be against us?" supporter Steven Lewis wrote.

"Light, Happiness, Peace and Eternal life for him," Marie Budden wrote about Kirk.

As worship began inside the stadium ahead of the service, fans were pictured rejoicing in prayer and in Kirk's memory.

"Worship music blasting as attendees arrive," wrote Sophia Lorey, outreach director for the California Family Council. "Even while in Heaven, [Charlie Kirk] is continuing to make Heaven more crowded," she added on X.

"Think about this. 3 hours of worship before a sitting President and VP speak in memory of Charlie Kirk," she continued. "This is what Charlie wanted, God first, always."

More YouTube comments went in-depth on why commenters loved Kirk, highlighting his religious influence and his ability to always speak his mind.

"Today, we honor the life of Charlie Kirk and the profound impact he had on all of us. May God bless his family, children, and America," a man named Rick said.

Marvin Kortmeier wrote, "The sacrifice of Charlie Kirk INSPIRES more of us to get out there and talk about what is important, the Freedoms we enjoy are paid for with the blood of patriots."

Susan Elezebeth also wanted to remind fellow Christians, "Remember when they hate you they hated Jesus first."

Even anonymous viewers were feeling the love and wanted to help bless Kirk's family any way they could.

"God bless Charlie, comfort his family and protect the USA from its enemies, foreign and domestic," a user wrote.

"No doubt Charlie wouldn't be surprised at the negativity we've seen but what's important is he surely would have been so humbled to see before him the scope of difference he made & continues to," another anonymous supporter said.

Even hours before the stadium has been filled, the crowd both outside and inside the venue has already been passionate and electric. At the same time, though, visitors have remained calm and orderly, in a stunning display of mutual respect.

