WATCH LIVE: Charlie Kirk memorial service with President Trump, JD Vance, and Erika Kirk

Watch the memorial for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk live with Blaze News.

The event, titled "Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk," will begin at 11 a.m. local time in Glendale, Arizona, 2 p.m. ET.

Watch live with BlazeTV below or on YouTube.

Tens of thousands will pack State Farm Stadium to honor Kirk's memory, and BlazeTV will be there cover it live with video and attendee interviews on BlazeTV (24/7), as well as other platforms including Pluto TV, Facebook, and X.

The historic gathering to honor the life, legacy, and faith of Charlie Kirk will feature a special service with remarks from Kirk's widow and new CEO of Turning Point USA, Mrs. Erika Kirk.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are also expected to deliver remarks.

Other speakers will include: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Presidential Personnel Director Sergio Gor.

Together, they will remember Kirk’s impact on America, his faith in Christ, and his tireless defense of freedom.

Event rules and information can be read here..

Watch Glenn Beck's words on Kirk on BlazeTV here.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

