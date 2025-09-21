Tens of thousands flock to Charlie Kirk memorial as massive crowd forms at dawn

Massive crowds have already formed ahead of Charlie Kirk's memorial in Glendale, Arizona.

Almost seven hours before the service was scheduled to start at State Farm Stadium, tens of thousands were already gathered outside the venue.

New videos from the parking lot showed seemingly never-ending crowds of Kirk supporters, with a sea of people formed as early as 4 a.m. local time.

'America is turning out for Charlie!'

"It's just 4am here in Arizona, and the line for Charlie Kirk’s memorial is now a SEA of TENS OF THOUSANDS of patriots," reporter Nick Sortor wrote on X. "This is HISTORIC! America is turning out for Charlie!"

The colossal turnout has already bumped the estimated crowd of 100,000 to more than 300,000, according to on-the-ground reports.

"The true scope of the crowd for Charlie Kirk in Arizona — WOW," Eric Daugherty, assistant news director for Florida's Voice, wrote on X.

Daugherty showed an enormous group of supporters, but what was perhaps more impressive was how orderly and calm the crowd was, even with five hours or so before the event starts.

"Original estimates of 100K bumped to up to *300,000.* This is going to be one of the most remembered days in modern US history," Daugherty added.

The passion and support for Kirk could be felt even on the way to the venue, as many social media users posted about the positive atmosphere as they traveled on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"Entire airplanes full of passengers are singing 'Amazing Grace' as they touch down in Phoenix for Charlie Kirk's funeral!" South Carolina candidate Mark Lynch wrote, sharing a video from inside an airplane.

"Lots of people on my flight discussing Charlie Kirk. The energy in Phoenix tomorrow is going to be unbelievable," conservative commentator John Doyle wrote on X.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Traffic and crowds have filled the streets en route to the stadium with what seems like an limitless line of people and cars.

Supporters were camped out on the street since Sunday night in front of Desert Diamond Arena, which is a 15-minute drive from State Farm Stadium.

Other reporters showed lines wrapped around the fence line of the football stadium since the break of dawn.

