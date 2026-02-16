'Silence of the Lambs' star sorry for vilifying transgenderism: 'It's f**king wrong'

He may be a serial killer who wants to wear his victim's skin, but "The Silence of the Lambs" sicko Buffalo Bill is no transphobe.

At least according to Ted Levine, who portrayed the troubled womenswear enthusiast — real name Jame Gumb — in 1991 Best Picture winner "The Silence of the Lambs."

'We all know more, and I'm a lot wiser about transgender issues.'

"There are certain aspects of the movie that don't hold up too well," the actor recently told the Hollywood Reporter. "We all know more, and I'm a lot wiser about transgender issues. There are some lines in that script and movie that are unfortunate."

He added, "It's unfortunate that the film vilified that, and it's f**king wrong. And you can quote me on that."

Basket case

At the same time, the 68-year-old Hollywood vet denied that his character was ever meant to be understood as transgender in the first place.

RELATED: 'I wasn't invited to those parties': Kelsey Grammer mocks woke Hollywood hypocrisy

"I didn't play him as being gay or trans. I think he was just a f**ked-up heterosexual man. That's what I was doing," Levine insisted.

Sick puppy

This interpretation was backed up by "Lambs" producer Edward Saxon.

"We were really loyal to the book," Saxon said. “As we made the film, there was just no question in our minds that Buffalo Bill was a completely aberrant personality — that he wasn't gay or trans. He was sick."

Any connection to transgenderism was an oversight by the production, the producer explained.

"We missed it. From my point of view, we weren't sensitive enough to the legacy of a lot of stereotypes and their ability to harm."

Saxon said that given the fact those involved in the movie had "friends and family who were gay," they thought it would be clear that Buffalo Bill is simply "incredibly sick," not practicing some form of homosexuality.

RELATED: B is for butthead: Raunchy rapper threatens 'bear mace' for ICE agents

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

'It rubs the lotion on its skin, or else it gets the hose again.'

Skin in the game

Levine's remarks came as the actor reflected on the 35th anniversary of his breakout role — and the staying power of a certain famous line.

"Pain in the ass, but it's OK. Kind of put me on the map," Levine laughed, "But [the annoyance recently] is less so. The edges have worn off. It's not a big deal. It's fine."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!